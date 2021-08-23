Sharonview Federal Credit Union Promotes VP of Risk Management

Veteran team member, leader to help ensure strong compliance culture

Casey Munn, Vice President of Risk Management at Indian Land, S.C.-based Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Casey Munn, Vice President of Risk Management at Indian Land, S.C.-based Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Indian Land, S.C., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casey Munn has been promoted to Vice President of Risk Management at Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions.

In this role, Munn will be responsible for identifying, assessing and managing Sharonview’s operational, financial and strategic risks. He will ensure Sharonview has a strong compliance culture and is taking the necessary steps to remain safe and observe all regulatory requirements.

Munn joined Sharonview in February 1996 and has held many roles within the company, including mortgage loan underwriter, mortgage loan manager, loan operations manager, vice president of loan operations, vice president of real estate lending and compliance officer. His breadth of experience with Sharonview makes him the ideal candidate for his new role.

He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Management from the University of South Carolina and his Master in Business Administration Degree from Winthrop University. He also holds professional certifications in Compliance, BSA/AML (Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering) and Risk Management.

Originally from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Munn continues to live in his hometown with his wife, Shannon. They have two children: Ashley, 24, and Ryan, 19. When not working, he enjoys running, golf, movies and is an avid college sports fan.

###

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.7 billion and operates 19 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Story continues

Attachment

CONTACT: Amy George Sharonview Federal Credit Union 980-395-9328 amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com



