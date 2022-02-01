U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Sharp Launches New Series of Bright 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Displays for Commercial Environments

·3 min read

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), introduced today the PN-HS and PN-HY 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Monitor Series, offering vivid, high-definition signage solutions to showcase lifelike images with incredible realism.

PN-HS and PN-HY 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Monitor Series.

Built for commercial and professional environments, the PN-HS and PN-HY professional displays are available in three large sizes: 55" class (54 5/8" diagonal), 50" class (49 ½" diagonal) and 43" class (42 1/2" diagonal). The PN-HY series provides a brightness of 500 nits, which is 111% brighter than its predecessor line, the PN-Y series, and is ideal for indoor retail, apparel and reception areas with bright lighting. Meanwhile, the PN-HS series, which succeeds the PN-R series, is even brighter, boasting a brightness of 700 nits that is perfect for spaces receiving either direct or indirect sunlight, including windows and skylights.

Both professional LCD monitor series provide vivid 4K Ultra-HD to display realistic looking still images and video. They offer flexible installation for 24/7 operations and can be installed in a portrait or landscape orientation, as well as face-up, face-down, tilted-forward, or tilted-backward. Additionally, they come equipped with built-in media players, offering USB connectivity to easily share still images or video without the need for a separate PC.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the PN-HS and PN-HY series as we continue to innovate and advance our LCD display technology solutions to serve professional environments," says Gary Bailer, Director of Product Management. "Their large size and high brightness levels make them ideal solutions for a variety of indoor commercial settings where you want vivid colors to really pop off the screen."

The PN-HS and PN-HY 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Monitor Series are available to ship in early 2022.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is a leading brand for non-touch and touch-enabled Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems and Windows collaboration displays, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, January 2021. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

Peppercomm for Sharp
Paul Merchan
212.931.6172
PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharp-launches-new-series-of-bright-4k-ultra-hd-professional-lcd-displays-for-commercial-environments-301470202.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

