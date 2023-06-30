House prices drop 3.5pc as Nationwide warns over ‘significant drag’ on market - live updates

House price

A sharp increase in mortgage costs is expected to trigger a “significant drag” on the housing market, Nationwide has warned, as house prices slumped in June.

Property prices fell 3.5pc in June on an annual basis but edged up by 0.1pc compared with a month earlier, its data showed.

It comes a day after more lenders raised mortgage rates on two and five-year fixed deals, following the Bank of England’s increase to the base rate last week.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The sharp increase in borrowing costs is likely to exert a significant drag on housing market activity in the near term.”

“House prices remain high relative to earnings, and as a result, deposit requirements are still a significant barrier for those looking to enter the market.”

Nationwide said the average first-time buyer borrowing against a typical property with a 20pc deposit would be spending significantly more of their take-home pay on their mortgage than the long-term average.

Mr Gardner added: “A 10pc deposit on a typical first-time buyer home is equal to around 55pc of gross annual income – this is down from the all-time highs of 59pc prevailing in late 2022, but still marginally above the levels prevailing before the financial crisis struck in 2007/8.

“Despite the higher interest rates available to savers, the sharp rise in rents, together with continued high rates of inflation more generally is continuing to make it difficult for many prospective buyers to save for a deposit.”

08:09 AM BST

UK economy will shrink by 0.5pc, analysts warn

The UK economy will shrink by 0.5pc as high interest rates tip the country into recession later this year, analysts have warned.

As my colleague Melissa Lawford writes:

Although national gross domestic product rose by 0.1pc in the first three months of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics’ latest data, the numbers do not yet reflect the full impact of high interest rates, according to Capital Economics.



Ashley Webb, of the consultancy, said: “The final Q1 2023 GDP data confirms that the economy steered clear of a recession at the start of 2023. But with around 60pc of the drag from higher interest rates yet to be felt, we still think the economy will tip into one in the second half of this year involving a peak-to-trough fall of around 0.5pc.”



The 0.1pc rise in GDP was unchanged from the previous estimate and followed 0.1pc growth during the last three months of 2022.



The data also showed that households are using their savings to support their spending.



Mr Webb said: “As government support fades, real household incomes are unlikely to grow by much this year. And with households’ stock of pandemic savings well below the pre-pandemic trend in real terms, they are likely to be a less powerful support for spending.”

07:59 AM BST

Households take record amounts out of savings accounts

The ONS data showed people raced to pull cash from savings accounts, and hunted around for options with better returns.

It said: “Households are making record withdrawals from interest-bearing sight deposits held with UK banks and building societies, instead moving their money to higher interest, time deposit accounts, such as with National Savings and Investments.”

The household saving ratio is 8.7% in the latest quarter, down from 9.3% in Quarter 4 2022.



Meanwhile, households took money out of their savings accounts at a record level while the amount of new mortgage and re-mortgage borrowing fell.



07:50 AM BST

UK economy grows marginally in first quarter

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics this morning have revealed that the UK economy edged up in the first quarter.

The economy also grew in the last quarter of 2022, the figures confirmed, meaning that the UK avoided a recession over the winter.

GDP grew 0.1% in January to March (Quarter 1) 2023.



This is unrevised from the previous estimate.



07:44 AM BST

Soft landing still possible, despite UK house prices falling at the fastest pace since 2009

Nationwide Building Society said a “relatively soft landing” was still possible, despite house prices falling at their fastest pace since in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

“Labour market conditions are expected to remain relatively robust, with the unemployment rate remaining below 5pc, while income growth is projected to remain solid. With bank rate likely to peak in the quarters ahead, longer term interest rates should also start to fall back.



“As a result, a combination of healthy rates of income growth and modest price declines should improve affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate.”

07:35 AM BST

'We are unlikely to see the waves of forced selling' from mortgage rate rises, Nationwide says

Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, said he did not expect a major wave of forced selling of properties, even with the recent interest rate rises. The Bank of England last week upped interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 5pc - resulting in lenders increasing their mortgage rates.

Mr Gardner said:

“Clearly this represents a significant increase, but those borrowers were stress tested at interest rates above those now prevailing in the market to ensure they could cope with such an increase. Moreover, incomes have been rising at a solid pace in recent years. Lenders will also work with borrowers to provide assistance wherever possible. “Therefore, providing the labour market and interest rates perform broadly as expected, we are unlikely to see the waves of forced selling which would probably be required to result in a more disorderly adjustment to the housing market.”

07:29 AM BST

Nationwide Reaction: Homebuyers don’t know whether they’re coming or going

Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, has responded to the latest figures from Nationwide, saying:

“Higher interest rates are causing an increased level of unpredictability and the nation’s homebuyers don’t know whether they’re coming or going at present. This is evident when it comes to current house price performance, with property values remaining largely unchanged from one month to the next.”

Chris Hodgkinson, managing director of House Buyer Bureau, added:

“For those looking to sell, current market conditions are a tad hit and miss. We’ve seen fluctuating levels of buyer demand in recent months and, with house prices continuing to stutter due to a reduction in buyer purchasing power, many sellers are also unwilling to commit.



“The result is more time spent on the market, while those that do secure a buyer are subject to longer transaction times and a heightened chance that their sale will fail to make the finish line.”

07:20 AM BST

Good morning

Nationwide Building Society has released its latest House Price Index in which it warned that the sharp increase in borrowing costs was likely to exert a significant drag on housing market activity in the near term.

House prices are down by around 3.5pc on last year, according to the latest figures, although broadly flat on where they were last year.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “House prices remain high relative to earnings, and as a result, deposit requirements are still a significant barrier for those looking to enter the market.”

5 things to start your day

1) Southern Water to raise £500m amid scramble to shore up industry | Government in talks with restructuring consultants following fears for Thames Water

2) Why Britain can’t ditch triple locked pensions – despite the alarming cost | The policy has hugely boosted pensioners’ incomes – but its cost is increasing fast

4) University pension scheme braced for wipeout of biggest investment if Thames Water collapses | Britain’s biggest pension fund is the second largest investor in the water company

5) London Stock Exchange boss accuses pension funds of hypocrisy | Pension chiefs claim changes to stock market rules would damage UK’s reputation



What happened overnight

Most Wall Street stocks rose after new data showed that the US economy grew more than previously estimated during the first three months of the year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4pc to 4,396.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8pc to 34,122.42, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by less than 0.1pc to 13,591.33.

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.87pc from 4.71pc late Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 3.83pc from 3.71pc.

Asian stocks opened lower on Friday, trimming first-half rally in global equities. Benchmark indexes declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while futures for Hong Kong posted a modest decline.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.34pc, or 113.87 points, to 33,120.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.44pc, or 10.10 points, to 2,286.15.

