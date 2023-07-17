Sharpen your style by shopping the Men's Wearhouse clearance sale for up to 70% off

Men's Wearhouse has classy fits for slick prices right now.

Whether you've got a wedding coming up or want to look sharp for a job interview, you need to shop for a good suit every now and then. That can be hard sometimes, considering how much a new suit or even a pressed pair of pants can cost. Fortunately, Men's Wearhouse has plenty of threads that are both stylish and affordable, especially with its current sale.

Save up to 70% at Men's Wearhouse

Through Sunday, August 20, the clothing outlet is hosting a clearance sale with up to 70% off a variety of clothes. You can find suit coats, leather shoes, dress shirts and even ties. These threads are available in a variety of colors and styles that are fit for any formal occasion while also still offering long-lasting comfort. It's the perfect time to update your closet without unspooling the rest of your summer budget.

Best Men's Wearhouse Half-Yearly Clearance sale deals

Egara Slim Fit Textured Woven Sport Shirt

Add some winter style early with this Egara sport shirt on sale at Men's Wearhouse.

You can get your winter shopping done early by adding the Egara slim-fit woven sport shirt to your closet. Typically listed for $49.99, you can get the small textured woven thread for $30 off at $19.99. Men's Wearhouse says the shirt is 96% cotton with a spread collar and contrast lining in the cuffs. That cotton-blend fabric has a bit of stretch in its material for a cozy fit.

$19.99 at Men's Wearhouse (Save $30)

Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Power Stretch 5-Pocket Pants

Sit in the comfort of these Joseph Abboud five-pocket pants now on sale at Men's Wearhouse.

If you've already got a solid top fit and want to make an outfit complete, these Joseph Abboud Power Stretch five-pocket pants can do the trick. Normally priced at $59.99, you can get the modern-fit slacks in seven different colors for $20 off at $39.99. Men's Wearhouse says the pants go great with both sport shirts and T-shirts, so they are ready to be worn at any event throughout the year. They also have 2% elastane so they'll feel secure but not tight.

$39.99 at Men's Wearhouse (Save $20)

No matter the occasion, you'll want to step out in a whole new style. Men's Wearhouse can help you shop smart, so visit the clearance sale today!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Men's Wearhouse sale: Save up to 70% on clearance styles