U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.29
    +5.53 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    +10.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0073 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0200
    -0.4100 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,143.98
    -1,976.83 (-6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.56
    -65.13 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sharps Compliance Corp.
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMED
Sharps Compliance Corp.
Sharps Compliance Corp.

  • Third quarter revenue of $17.6 million decreased 36% compared to the prior year; Excluding COVID-19 related immunization activity, third quarter revenue increased 24%

  • Route-based customer locations increased 21% to 18,600 from 15,400 in the prior year; billings increased 12%

  • Professional market billings grew 19% compared to prior year third quarter

  • Home Healthcare billings increased 21% compared to third quarter 2021

  • Third quarter immunization-related mailback billings of $2.9 million decreased as compared to $20.2 million in third quarter 2021; Increased substantially over pre-COVID levels of $0.7 million in third quarter 2020

  • MedSafe billings increased 19% to $1.5 million from $1.2 million in the prior year period, consistent with a 20% increase in MedSafe liners shipped and a 19% increase in MedSafe liners returned

  • Closed on Midwest Medical Waste Inc. acquisition on February 4, 2022

  • Cash balance of $26.7 million at March 31, 2022

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $17.6 million, a decrease of 36% compared to $27.5 million in the same prior year quarter. Excluding COVID-19 related immunization and testing revenue of $4.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and $16.8 million in the prior year period, revenue increased 24% compared to the prior year period. Customer billings of $17.1 million decreased 45% compared to $31.0 million for the same prior year quarter. Immunization-related mailback billings were $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $20.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding COVID-19 related immunization mailbacks, customer billings increased 31% compared to the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 gross margin was 28% as compared to gross margin of 49% in the third quarter of 2021. SG&A increased by approximately $0.5 million or 13% to $4.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to the same prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A is related primarily to $0.2 million in acquisition related costs, $0.1 million in management transition costs and continued investment in sales and marketing.

The Company reported near breakeven operating income in the third quarter of 2022, compared to operating income of $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Sharps recorded a net loss of $0.3 million, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.41 per basic and $0.40 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Sharps reported EBITDA of $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to EBITDA of $9.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

Pat Mulloy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharps, stated, “Our third quarter results are largely in line with our expectations and reflect a return to more normalized market conditions following unusually strong performance in the March quarter of fiscal 2021, which benefitted significantly from COVID-19 immunization activity. March has historically been our slowest revenue quarter, due to seasonality and customer ordering patterns, and we are pleased that third quarter 2022 revenue of $17.6 million showed a significant increase as compared to third quarter fiscal 2020 pre-COVID revenue of $10.4 million. Gross margin of 28% was lower than anticipated primarily due to higher costs related to: hiring additional operating personnel to meet increased demand, which required increased wages to match market conditions and higher fuel costs associated with our route-based business. During the quarter, the Company implemented a number of customer price increases designed to cover the heightened costs of providing our solutions and services, however, those increases were not yet fully reflected in revenue during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. We expect that the full impact of our cost mitigation initiatives will alleviate potential continued cost increases going forward.

“As we continue to establish Sharps as a leading and comprehensive provider of medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous waste management solutions, we are growing our route-based footprint, and we’re pleased to have achieved a 12% increase in route-based billings in the third quarter, directly related to continued demand for our solution offerings across the markets we serve. We saw particular strength from the Professional market, where billings increased 19% in the third quarter. In our route-based business, we’re pleased to report we have completed the integration of Midwest Medical, a full-service, route-based provider of medical and hazardous waste solutions serving about 600 customer locations across Kansas, strengthening our foothold in the region. Our MedSafe remains well positioned as an effective solution to address the tremendous market opportunity related to the safe, cost-efficient and DEA compliant disposal of unused medications. We are focused on our continued rollout of MedSafe to retail pharmacies as well as the long-term care market and as we previously discussed, during the quarter we announced a partnership with PharMerica, a nationwide leader in long-term care pharmacy services, and look forward to working with them and other long term care pharmacies to solve a complex problem.”

Mr. Mulloy concluded, “It is increasingly apparent to me since being appointed CEO in early April, that there is a huge opportunity to truly scale our business, both organically and through our strategic acquisition strategy. We are intent on growing our leadership position as a comprehensive provider of medical waste solutions for the population of small to medium quantity generators we serve, and believe we have the people, products and infrastructure to continue expanding our geographic reach and to capture additional market share. Furthermore, our acquisition pipeline is robust, which we expect will offer additional opportunities for us to strengthen our route-based offering.”

Third Quarter Review

Professional market billings increased 19% to $5.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 consistent with the increase in route-based customer locations.

Retail market billings decreased 79% to $4.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $21.7 million in the same prior year period. Within the retail market, immunization related orders were down significantly at $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $20.2 million in the same prior year period. As noted above, immunization activity in the third quarter of 2021 was very strong related to the initial availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to the broader public in the U.S. Compared to the pre-COVID third quarter of fiscal 2020, retail market billings increased 98% from $2.3 million reflecting an increase in immunization and testing related orders of over 340% from $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer market billings increased by $1.9 million, or 341% to $2.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $0.6 million in the same prior year period due to the timing of inventory builds for patient support programs.

Long-Term Care billings decreased 10% to $0.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period, related primarily to heightened volumes of COVID-19 related waste management in the prior year, most of which impacted the route-based business customer billings.

Home Health Care market billings increased 21% to $2.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, driving most of the $0.9 million increase in billings for other (non-mailback) solutions.

Billings for Unused Medications of $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were essentially flat as compared to $2.1 million in the same prior year period. Within the Unused Medications category, MedSafe billings increased 19% to $1.5 million from $1.2 million in the prior year period, consistent with a 20% increase in MedSafe liners shipped and a 19% increase in MedSafe liners returned for processing. The increase in MedSafe billings was mostly offset by a decrease in TakeAway envelope sales due to higher-than-normal sales in the prior year quarter.

First Nine Months Fiscal 2022 Results

Sharps recorded revenue of $50.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, a decrease of 13% compared to revenue of $57.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Customer billings decreased 26% to $46.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Professional market billings increased 15% to $15.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $13.3 million in the same prior year period. Retail market billings decreased 53% to $14.8 million as compared to $31.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, with billings for flu shot / COVID-19 related orders decreasing to $9.3 million compared to $26.6 million in the first nine months in the prior year related to lower immunization and testing activity in the current year as described above. Long-Term Care market billings decreased 28% to $2.4 million as compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period related primarily to heightened volumes of COVID-19 related waste management in the prior year, most of which impacted the route-based business customer billings. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, Pharmaceutical Manufacturer market billings increased 2% to $4.9 million as compared to $4.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Home Health Care market billings decreased 10% to $6.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to $7.5 million in the first nine months of 2021 due to the timing of distributor orders.

The 5% increase in route-based pickup revenue to $10.8 million was negatively impacted by heightened volumes of COVID-19 related waste management in the prior year in long-term care of about $0.6 million and in the professional market for labs of about $0.2 million. Route-based revenue generated by our acquired businesses accounted for $0.6 million of revenue. Excluding the prior year COVID-19 bump and the positive impact of the acquired businesses, organic route-based business increased 9%, consistent with the growth in organic customer locations of 13%. Unused medications billings increased 7% to $6.6 million as compared to $6.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Within unused medications, MedSafe billings increased 20% to $4.7 million consistent with a 27% increase in MedSafe liners shipped and a 26% increase in MedSafe liners returned for processing.

Gross margin was 26% for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to 39% in first nine months of fiscal 2021. SG&A expense increased 13% to $13.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to $11.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, related to $0.4 million in acquisition related costs, $0.1 million in management transition costs, a $0.4 million increase in the accrual of management incentive compensation and the Company’s continued investments in sales and marketing. The Company recorded an operating loss of $0.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to operating income of $10.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $1.0 million or a net loss of $0.06 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $7.8 million or $0.47 per basic and $0.46 per diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Sharps recorded EBITDA of $1.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to EBITDA of $11.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

Financial Flexibility and a Strong Balance Sheet

Cash was $26.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to cash of $27.8 million at June 30, 2021. The Company had working capital of $37.1 million at March 31, 2022 compared to working capital of $27.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Restatement of Financial Reports for the Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021

On May 5, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of or the Company concluded that the unaudited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2021 and February 2, 2022, respectively (the “Initial Filings”), should not be relied upon because the Company had under reported freight costs associated with immunization related mailbacks returned for treatment. This occurred primarily as a result of a misunderstanding with the applicable carrier regarding certain charges for services rendered during these periods.

We intend to file amendments to the Initial Filings in order to restate the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 (such amendments, the “Amended Filings”).

We anticipate that the amended Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 will reflect an increase in operating loss of approximately $0.7 million and an increase in net loss of approximately $0.6 million resulting in a net loss of approximately $1.3 million as compared to a net loss originally reported of approximately $0.8 million.

We anticipate the amended Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021 will reflect, for the fiscal quarter then ended, a decrease in operating income of approximately $1.2 million and a decrease in net income of approximately $0.9 million, resulting in net income of approximately $0.6 million as compared to net income originally reported of approximately $1.4 million. For the six-month period ended December 31, 2021, we anticipate that there will be a reduction in operating income of approximately $1.9 million and a reduction in net income of approximately $1.4 million, resulting in a net loss of approximately $0.8 million as compared to net income originally reported of approximately $0.6 million.

Previously reported amounts for revenue, total cash flows from operating activities, and net changes in cash and cash equivalents are not affected by the adjustments described above.

The Company’s earnings and press releases and similar communications, to the extent that they relate to our financial statements for the Initial Filings, should no longer be relied upon.

Further details related to the restatement may be found in the Form 8-K filed by the Company today, May 11, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference tomorrow, May 12, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss Sharps’ corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The Sharps Compliance conference call can be accessed by domestic callers by dialing (877) 545-0320. International callers may access the call by dialing (973) 528-0002. Callers should use conference entry code 797852. The webcast can be monitored at www.sharpsinc.com.

A telephonic replay will be available through June 11, 2022. To listen to the replay, domestic callers should dial (877) 481-4010 and international callers should dial (919) 882-2331 and enter replay ID number 45246. Transcript will also be posted to the Sharps Compliance website, once available.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information made available in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document, the words "may," “position,” "plan," “potential,” “designed,” “continue,” "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," “project,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or its subsidiaries or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitation, competitive factors, general economic conditions, customer relations, relationships with vendors, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, distribution networks, product introductions and acceptance, technological change, changes in industry practices, onetime events and other factors described herein including the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our operations and financial results. Based upon changing conditions, should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and as such should not consider the preceding list or the risk factors to be a complete list of all potential risks and uncertainties. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including customer billings information and EBITDA. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties. EBITDA is a significant performance metric used by management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness; and our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or measure of our liquidity and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included as an attachment to this release.

For more information contact:

Pat Mulloy
Sharps Compliance Corp.
Chief Executive Officer and President
Phone: (713) 660-3514
Email: pmulloy@sharpsinc.com

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Phone: (203) 972-9200
Email: sharps@imsinvestorrelations.com

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended

Nine-Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

%
Change

2022

2021

%
Change

Revenue

$

17,579

$

27,528

(36.1)%

$

50,372

$

57,690

(12.7)%

Cost of revenue

12,601

14,129

(10.8)%

37,266

35,031

6.4%

Gross profit

4,978

13,399

(62.8)%

13,106

22,659

(42.2)%

Gross margin

28.3

%

48.7

%

26.0

%

39.3

%

SG&A expense

4,713

4,181

12.7%

13,301

11,725

13.4%

Depreciation and amortization

272

216

726

625

Operating Income (Loss)

(7

)

9,002

(921

)

10,309

Operating margin

0.0

%

32.7

%

(1.8

)%

17.9

%

Interest income

16

30

Interest expense

(53

)

(55

)

(167

)

(134

)

Income associated with derivative instrument

44

26

78

41

Total other income (expense)

7

(29

)

(59

)

(93

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

8,973

(980

)

10,216

Income tax expense

287

2,123

66

2,431

Net Income (Loss)

$

(287

)

$

6,850

$

(1,046

)

$

7,785

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Basic

$

(0.01

)

$

0.41

$

(0.06

)

$

0.47

Diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

0.40

$

(0.06

)

$

0.46

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

19,412

16,556

18,842

16,481

Diluted

19,412

17,187

18,842

16,978

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2021

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash

$

26,744

$

27,767

Accounts receivable, net

14,790

9,738

Inventory

6,979

6,114

Contract asset

16

20

Prepaid and other current assets

3,446

1,459

Total current assets

51,975

45,098

Property, plant and equipment, net

11,786

10,843

Operating lease right of use asset

12,424

8,353

Financing lease right of use asset, net

932

907

Inventory, net of current portion

987

989

Other assets

325

110

Goodwill

10,216

6,735

Intangible assets, net

4,541

2,239

Deferred tax asset, net

150

157

Total assets

$

93,336

$

75,431

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

3,090

$

2,922

Accrued liabilities

4,104

3,940

Operating lease liability

2,872

2,368

Financing lease liability

189

160

Current maturities of long-term debt

307

735

Contract liability

4,285

7,028

Total current liabilities

14,847

17,153

Contract liability, net of current portion

523

1,461

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

9,701

6,118

Financing lease liability, net of current portion

756

741

Other liabilities

45

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,095

3,329

Total liabilities

28,922

28,847

Stockholders' equity

64,414

46,584

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

93,336

$

75,431


Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Customer Billing and Revenue Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended March 31,

2022

% Total

2021

$ Change

%

BILLINGS BY MARKET:

Professional

$

5,492

32.1%

$

4,606

$

886

19.2%

Retail

4,575

26.8%

21,714

(17,139

)

(78.9)%

Home Health Care

2,786

16.3%

2,299

487

21.2%

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

2,503

14.6%

567

1,936

341.4%

Long-Term Care

876

5.1%

973

(97

)

(10.0)%

Government

517

3.0%

642

(125

)

(19.5)%

Environmental

180

1.1%

76

104

136.8%

Other

166

1.0%

131

35

26.7%

Subtotal

17,095

100.0%

31,008

(13,913

)

(44.9)%

GAAP Adjustment *

484

(3,480

)

3,964

Revenue Reported

$

17,579

$

27,528

$

(9,949

)

(36.1)%

Nine-Months Ended March 31,

2022

% Total

2021

$ Change

%

BILLINGS BY MARKET:

Professional

$

15,208

32.5%

$

13,277

$

1,931

14.5%

Retail

14,807

31.6%

31,500

(16,693

)

(53.0)%

Home Health Care

6,753

14.4%

7,479

(726

)

(9.7)%

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

4,900

10.5%

4,808

92

1.9%

Long-Term Care

2,406

5.1%

3,342

(936

)

(28.0)%

Government

1,788

3.8%

1,654

134

8.1%

Environmental

265

0.6%

390

(125

)

(32.1)%

Other

692

1.5%

452

240

53.1%

Subtotal

46,819

100.0%

62,902

(16,083

)

(25.6)%

GAAP Adjustment *

3,553

(5,212

)

8,765

Revenue Reported

$

50,372

$

57,690

$

(7,318

)

(12.7)%

*Represents the net impact of the revenue recognition adjustments to arrive at reported GAAP revenue. Customer billings include all invoiced amounts for products shipped or services rendered during the period reported. GAAP revenue includes customer billings as well as numerous adjustments necessary to reflect, (i) the deferral of a portion of current period sales, (ii) recognition of certain revenue associated with product returned for treatment and destruction and (iii) provisions for certain product returns and discounts to customers which are accounted for as reductions in sales in the same period the related sales are recorded.

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Customer Billing by Solution Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended March 31,

2022

% Total

2021

$ Change

%

BILLINGS BY SOLUTION:

Mailbacks

$

8,992

52.5%

$

24,373

$

(15,381

)

(63.1)%

Route-Based Pickup

4,044

23.7%

3,597

447

12.4%

Unused Medications

2,098

12.3%

2,078

20

1.0%

Third Party Treatment

180

1.1%

76

104

136.8%

Other

1,781

10.4%

884

897

101.5%

Total Billings by Solution

$

17,095

100.0%

$

31,008

$

(13,913

)

(44.9)%

Nine-Months Ended March 31,

2022

% Total

2021

$ Change

%

BILLINGS BY SOLUTION:

Mailbacks

$

24,741

52.7%

$

42,719

$

(17,978

)

(42.1)%

Route-Based Pickup

10,794

23.1%

10,244

550

5.4%

Unused Medications

6,592

14.1%

6,152

440

7.2%

Third Party Treatment

265

0.6%

390

(125

)

(32.1)%

Other

4,427

9.5%

3,397

1,030

30.3%

Total Billings by Solution

$

46,819

100.0%

$

62,902

$

(16,083

)

(25.6)%

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Table to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA*
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended

Nine-Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income (Loss)

$

(287

)

$

6,850

$

(1,046

)

$

7,785

Income tax expense

287

2,123

66

2,431

Interest expense, net

37

55

137

134

Depreciation and amortization

654

522

1,820

1,445

EBITDA

$

691

$

9,550

$

977

$

11,795

*The Company defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as net income (loss), plus income tax expense, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define EBITDA differently. EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.



Recommended Stories

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Disney misses on Q2 earnings, but subscriber beat lifts stock in after-hours

    Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueStocks Slump as Treasury Curve Flattens After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 bill

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Is 10% Lower Today

    Shares of contract drug developer AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) are down 10% as of 12:04 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following Piper Sandler's lowered price target despite a seemingly strong earnings report. For the three-month stretch ending March 31, biopharma outfit AbCellera Biologics turned $316.6 million worth of revenue into earnings of $0.54 per share. While AbCellera Biologics' CEO Carl Hansen is unsurprisingly optimistic about the future, that's a future in which the drugs' combined revenue contribution could fade -- significantly.

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • April CPI data: ‘We do think a peak is in,’ strategist says

    BMO Wealth Management Chief Investment Strategist Yung-Yu Ma joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the April consumer price index (CPI), inflation, and the latest moves in the stock market.

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.