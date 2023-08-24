Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.055

The board of Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.055 per share on the 21st of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Shaver Shop Group

Shaver Shop Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Shaver Shop Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 44% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 97%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Shaver Shop Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Shaver Shop Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was A$0.032, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.102. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Shaver Shop Group Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Shaver Shop Group has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Shaver Shop Group's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Shaver Shop Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Shaver Shop Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.