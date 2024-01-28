Shaver Shop Group Limited's (ASX:SSG) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Shaver Shop Group's (ASX:SSG) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Shaver Shop Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shaver Shop Group is:

20% = AU$17m ÷ AU$84m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.20.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Shaver Shop Group's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Shaver Shop Group's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 20%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 22% seen over the past five years by Shaver Shop Group. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between Shaver Shop Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Shaver Shop Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Shaver Shop Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Shaver Shop Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 73%, meaning the company only retains 27% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Shaver Shop Group has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 68% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Shaver Shop Group's future ROE will be 19% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Shaver Shop Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

