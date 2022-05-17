U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Shaving Care Market Reaching US$ 34.1 Bn by 2032 as Demand for Organic Shaving Products Continues to Grow

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled In Shaving Care Market are Conair Corporation Havells India Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, ITC Limited, Procter & Gamble, WAHL, Xiaomi and Zhejiang among others

NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the shaving care market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 16.6 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 7.5% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 34.1 Bn by 2032.

Gender-neutral products concept is emerging as a trend in the shaving care market. Products with simple, and minimal designs are increasingly being marketed by vendors. Vendors have desexualized the gender narrative by removing clichés and choosing colours such as mint, taro, and pomelo for a broad gender-neutral outlook.

Furthermore, the portability of women's razors is a new trend. As women spend more time away from home, whether on the job, on vacation, or simply driving, there is a greater demand for portable, easy-to-use and carry models.

Moreover, the evolution of hair removal from an "optional beauty" activity to a "necessary hygiene" exercise has significantly aided sales of razors. As a result, manufacturers are introducing women-centric models that offer moisturization, are suitable for sensitive sking and offer a burn free shaving experience.

“The men's shaving sector is predicted to benefit from the growing e-commerce industry as well as razor design innovation. However, the growing popularity of trimmers and the expanding trend of growing beards are likely to act as a driver for the market's expansion “says an FMI Analyst.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14710

Key Takeaways:

  1. The hypermarkets/supermarkets accounted for a dominant share in the global market in 2021.

  2. Retailers are contributing to segment growth by launching men’s counter catering to men’s personal care and grooming products.

  3. Sales of trimmers will continue gaining traction over the forecast period.

  4. The U.S. will continue dominating the North America shaving care market over the forecast period.

  5. India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, holding a lion’s share of the South Asia shaving care market through 2032.

Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Shaving Cream

  • Shaving Gel

  • Razors & Blades

  • After Shave Care

  • Lotion/Balm

  • Splash/Gel

  • Trimmers

By Consumer Orientation:

  • Men

  • Women

By Price Range:

  • Low

  • Medium

  • Premium

By Sales Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Specialty Stores

  • Multi-Brand Stores

  • Discount Stores

  • Salon/Grooming Clubs

  • Drug Stores & Pharmacies

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Get Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14710

Competition Landscape

Leading manufacturers of shaving care products are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales in the market.

Key players operating in the global shaving care market include Conair Corporation Havells India Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, ITC Limited, Procter & Gamble, WAHL, Xiaomi and Zhejiang among others.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Winning Themes

3.3. Key Product Development Trends

4. Global Shaving Care Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Shaving Care Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis by Price Range

5.2. Pricing Break-up

5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

6. Global Shaving Care Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Bn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

7. Market Background

7.1. Macro-Economic Factors

7.2. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

7.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

7.4. PESTLE Analysis of Shaving Care Market

7.5. Porter’s Five Force

8. Global Shaving Care Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction / Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Bn) and Volume Analysis by Product Type, 2017-2021

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14710

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product

Glyceryl Caprylate Market - The glyceryl caprylate market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Disodium Adenosine Triphosphate Market - The disodium adenosine triphosphate market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Caprylic Capric Triglyceride Market - The demand for caprylic capric triglyceride is estimated to surpass US$ 1,230 Mn by 2032, in comparison to the US$ 650 Mn registered in the year 2021. The sales of caprylic capric triglyceride are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of around 5% to 6% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Biotin Supplements Market - The biotin supplements market is likely to record a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.06 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 3.85 Bn by 2032.

Hand Sanitizer Spray Pen Market - The hand sanitizer spray pen market is likely to register a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 11.36 Bn in 2032, from US$ 4 Bn in 2021, due to its convenient packaging which makes consumers carry it easily.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/shaving-care-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


