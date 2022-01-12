U.S. markets closed

Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

Shaw Communications Inc.
·2 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.

The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Peter J. Bissonnette

18,303,334

99.997

533

0.003

Adrian I. Burns

18,244,534

99.676

59,333

0.324

Christina J. Clark

18,243,320

99.669

60,547

0.331

Richard R. Green

18,244,534

99.676

59,333

0.324

Gregg Keating

18,301,394

99.986

2,473

0.014

Michael W. O’Brien

18,303,334

99.997

533

0.003

Paul K. Pew

18,301,394

99.986

2,473

0.014

Jeffrey C. Royer

18,244,534

99.676

59,333

0.324

Bradley S. Shaw

18,303,339

99.997

528

0.003

Mike Sievert

18,244,934

99.678

58,933

0.322

Carl E. Vogel

18,303,434

99.998

433

0.002

Sheila C. Weatherill

18,243,422

99.670

60,445

0.330

Steven A. White

18,244,634

99.676

59,233

0.324


2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot):

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

18,304,235

99.998

405

0.002

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca


