Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.
The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.
1. Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Peter J. Bissonnette
18,303,334
99.997
533
0.003
Adrian I. Burns
18,244,534
99.676
59,333
0.324
Christina J. Clark
18,243,320
99.669
60,547
0.331
Richard R. Green
18,244,534
99.676
59,333
0.324
Gregg Keating
18,301,394
99.986
2,473
0.014
Michael W. O’Brien
18,303,334
99.997
533
0.003
Paul K. Pew
18,301,394
99.986
2,473
0.014
Jeffrey C. Royer
18,244,534
99.676
59,333
0.324
Bradley S. Shaw
18,303,339
99.997
528
0.003
Mike Sievert
18,244,934
99.678
58,933
0.322
Carl E. Vogel
18,303,434
99.998
433
0.002
Sheila C. Weatherill
18,243,422
99.670
60,445
0.330
Steven A. White
18,244,634
99.676
59,233
0.324
2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot):
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
18,304,235
99.998
405
0.002
