U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    -105.50 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,265.00
    -801.00 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,098.75
    -408.75 (-3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.20
    -45.90 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.44
    +7.34 (+7.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    +50.40 (+2.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.83 (+3.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0138 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8680
    -0.1090 (-5.51%)
     

  • Vix

    36.55
    +7.74 (+26.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0184 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9560
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,635.39
    -3,207.82 (-8.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.30
    -68.07 (-7.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.77
    -214.41 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

Shawarma Press® Announces Further Expansion in Texas with Grand Opening of a Third Location at Walmart in Plano

·4 min read

<legend role="h2"><span>The Nation's First Authentic</span>Shawarma<span>Franchise Confirms Additional Locations Planned Throughout 2022</span></legend>

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the first authentic shawarma franchise in the states, confirmed rapid expansion throughout Texas with a new location at Walmart in Plano. Located at 6001 N. Central Expressway near the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) campus and the many businesses surrounding it, the Mediterranean fast casual restaurant is the third Shawarma Press currently operating within Walmart stores, joining additional locations in San Antonio and Arlington. Co-founder Dr. Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is also an adjunct professor at UTD's school of Business, said additional restaurants will open inside Walmart stores in Texas this year, including an upcoming Shawarma Press in Georgetown near Austin, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin, and Temple.

"Since we opened our first restaurant in Irving in 2017, we have been excited to be the first to introduce authentic shawarma to Texas," Sabri said. "During the next five years, our expansion plan is to open more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores throughout the country to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses."

With the new restaurant's proximity to UTD, students and faculty members as well as residents and businesses in the area are taking advantage of a vast selection of menu items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering. Breakfast is served on Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m.-11a.m. and includes hummus, falafel, pancakes, hash browns, and the new steak, eggs, and cheese wraps. Open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner, guests are frequently invited to sample shawarma, the signature Mediterranean wraps with thin slices of premium beef or all-natural chicken stacked in cone-like shapes and roasted on a rotisserie.

"Usually, when customers sample our shawarma, they are hooked!" said Shawarma Press CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan. "Some prefer traditional beef or chicken shawarmas, while others favor our fusion offerings such as the spicy Tandoori Press™ and the Tex-Mex Press™. Although we have only been open for a few weeks, it is rewarding to see many customers coming back after experiencing our authentic, made from scratch Mediterranean dishes for the first time."

In addition to the popular shawarma wraps, the menu includes a variety of appetizers such as grape leaf rolls, cheese and spinach pastries, French fries, falafel bites, and delicious homemade hummus that has quickly emerged as a customer favorite. Fresh salads, soups, bowls, and desserts such as premium baklava and ice cream are also available, along with vegan options and a handy, interactive nutrition calculator for anyone concerned about allergens or adhering to a special diet. According to Dr. Sabri who is also a marathon runner, the nutrition calculator includes a breakdown of all menu items on the company's website, www.shawarmapress.com, and is a helpful tool for him and other athletes.

"The Mediterranean Diet has been named the healthiest way to eat in 2022 based on rankings from US News and World Report," said Abublan. "We are proud to serve fresh, homemade menu items with only high-quality ingredients, including 100% natural chicken and premium beef raised with no hormones, steroids, or antibiotics, while preparing and humanely handling everything according to Halal guidelines."

While some guests enjoy the ambience of the colorful, upbeat dining room, others are discovering the benefits of ordering takeout on the Shawarma Press native app. Those who download and order through the app can earn perks such as free food, money back, and other exclusive rewards.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Rhonda Price, TopFire Media, at (561) 371-9407 or rprice@topfiremedia.com.

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS
Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com. With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with ten locations planned throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

CONTACT: Rhonda Price (561) 371-9407
330407@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shawarma-press-announces-further-expansion-in-texas-with-grand-opening-of-a-third-location-at-walmart-in-plano-301488914.html

SOURCE Shawarma Press

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Moderna Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Down.

    The reported earnings were above FactSet consensus estimates of $6.8 billion of quarterly revenue, and earnings of $9.96 per share. Moderna (ticker: MRNA) also announced a $3 billion share repurchase plan. Moderna shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading on Thursday, as S&P 500 futures fell 2.1%.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Bitcoin Crashes 9% as Missiles Strike Kyiv, Airport Captured

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.

  • Alibaba shares drop after mixed earnings report

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were headed lower in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company posted a mixed quarterly report, with revenue falling short of expectations but earnings exceeding the consensus view. Alibaba posted fiscal third-quarter net income of RMB20.4 billion ($3.2 billion), or RMB7.51 per American depositary share, down from RMB79.4 billion, or RMB28.85 per ADS, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Alibaba earned RMB16.87 per ADS, down

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow futures plunge nearly 800 points after Russia attacks Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures plunged in pre-market trading Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russian troops would enter Ukraine. The drop follows a tumultuous day on Wall Street that saw all three major benchmarks log their lowest levels this year so far as Russia-Ukraine tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Russian Stock Market Rout Wipes Out $250 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, ad

  • How Is the Nasdaq Only Down 16.5% While So Many Stocks Are Crashing?

    Many investors may feel like the Nasdaq should be down a lot more than it actually is.

  • Bitcoin crashes as claims of safe haven blown to bits by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Bitcoin's fall has wiped 8% off its market value to $665bn in the last 24 hours.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.