Shawcor Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Shawcor Ltd.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (“Shawcor” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCL) today announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.shawcor.com/about/esg.



"I am very pleased to report Shawcor’s continued progress towards our 2030 ambitions, including reductions in our Scope 1&2 greenhouse (GHG) emissions, enhanced diversity within our senior management team and actions to ultimately deliver on our Incident and Injury Free safety vision,” said Mike Reeves, President and CEO of Shawcor. “Across this organization we are committed to continuous improvement, delivering year-over-year enhancement across the full spectrum of business performance, including reducing our impact on the environment, contributing positively to our communities and further elevating our ability to attract and develop diverse talent. Shawcor employees should be very proud of their accomplishments in these areas during 2021.”

Shawcor released its long-term ESG oriented ambitions last year, which included:

A 50% reduction in Scope 1&2 GHG Emissions from its 2019 baseline by 2030

A 20 percentage point increase in diverse representation within the senior management team from its 2019 baseline by 2030

An enduring vision of an Incident and Injury Free workplace



Within its 2021 ESG report, the Company has utilized the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) frameworks and has expanded reporting to include United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The Company remains committed to enhancing ESG disclosures over time, focused on those factors which are most material to the organization, its stakeholders and the communities within which it works.

Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation markets. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Systems, Automotive & Industrial and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

