Shawcor Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SAWLF
TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
A total of 34,425,010 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 48.83% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Name of Nominee
% of Votes For
% of Votes Withheld
Derek S. Blackwood
97.80%
2.20%
Laura A. Cillis
99.23%
0.77%
Kevin J. Forbes
95.74%
4.26%
Kathleen J. Hall
98.89%
1.11%
Alan R. Hibben
97.93%
2.07%
Kevin L. Nugent
97.96%
2.04%
Ramesh Ramachandran
99.86%
0.14%
Michael Reeves
99.43%
0.57%
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
Mike Reeves, Shawcor’s President and CEO commented, “I am very pleased to see the strong support of shareholders for our deeply experienced team of Directors. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Kathleen and Ramesh on their election and welcome them to the organization. Their respective knowledge in the industrial sector will bring great value to Shawcor’s management as we progress our strategy of focused growth in industrial and infrastructure end markets.”
For further information, please contact:
Shawcor Ltd.
Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437-341-1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
Source: Shawcor Ltd.