Shawcor Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.



A total of 34,425,010 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 48.83% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Derek S. Blackwood 97.80% 2.20% Laura A. Cillis 99.23% 0.77% Kevin J. Forbes 95.74% 4.26% Kathleen J. Hall 98.89% 1.11% Alan R. Hibben 97.93% 2.07% Kevin L. Nugent 97.96% 2.04% Ramesh Ramachandran 99.86% 0.14% Michael Reeves 99.43% 0.57%

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Mike Reeves, Shawcor’s President and CEO commented, “I am very pleased to see the strong support of shareholders for our deeply experienced team of Directors. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Kathleen and Ramesh on their election and welcome them to the organization. Their respective knowledge in the industrial sector will bring great value to Shawcor’s management as we progress our strategy of focused growth in industrial and infrastructure end markets.”

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437-341-1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

