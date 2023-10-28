Shawn O’Brien Buys Handful Of Shares In Mayne Pharma Group

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Shawn O’Brien, the CEO, MD & Director of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) recently shelled out AU$141k to buy stock, at AU$3.80 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Mayne Pharma Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Shawn O’Brien was the biggest purchase of Mayne Pharma Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$3.92. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Mayne Pharma Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Mayne Pharma Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Mayne Pharma Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 9.9% of Mayne Pharma Group shares, worth about AU$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mayne Pharma Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mayne Pharma Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mayne Pharma Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Mayne Pharma Group and we suggest you have a look.

