Shawn Sharma on How Credit Card Arbitrage Can Transform Poverty to Immense Wealth
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Up and coming entrepreneurs are everywhere, especially since the dawn of social media. However, the ones who actually get themselves on the map know that the key to longevity is the root goal of providing value to others. Many wannabe entrepreneurs have big ideas of pursuing the American dream, gaining over-the-top riches, providing a better life for their loved ones. What is most inspiring are the stories of those titans of industry who defied the most intimidating odds and rose to the top of their game to see those goals become a reality. Since so few people rise to the top, it makes sense to study those who have. Meet Shawn Sharma, a successful entrepreneur, influencer, and investor who started out in poverty and is now rich by anyone's standards.
Sharma did not start out with a silver spoon in his mouth. Instead, he grew up in a trailer park, struggling, and the son of immigrant parents. Many of his friends never even finished high school. However, Sharma's parents were highly educated, his father, a doctor, and his mother, a college professor. When a medical accident, along with ailing health, and responsibilities that took precedence over education, stopped his parents from achieving their goals, Sharma took action to pursue the American dream for them.
Sharma never lacked perseverance, despite what else he may have grown up without. He worked hard in high school, earning a full ride to an elite Math and Sciences boarding school, eventually graduating from Cornell University. When his father passed away during his final year at Cornell, Sharma stepped in to help his family. During this time off school, Sharma seized the opportunity to learn all he could about the hidden wealth in credit card arbitrage, creating an income stream of $3,000 a day within a short time. He took the skills he honed and created Credit 101, a company that helps clients improve their credit scores and benefit from credit and travel hacking's legal benefits.
Sharma has watched that business grow massively, creating twenty other businesses since the launch of Credit 101. The company helps thousands of people to legally take advantage of credit cards and travel offers, such as bonuses, rewards, cash-back, and more. Shawn teaches his clients how to change their credit scores and access lines of credit to fund businesses, explaining that the best part of his success comes from creating equal opportunities for everyone interested in meeting their financial goals. "I created Credit 101 to empower others to discover the freedom that can only come from gaining control over your finances," he says.
Many people spend more time complaining about their station in life, partying, or submitting to the notion that they are doomed to struggle. Sharma teaches clients about the benefits of paying credit cards before their statement closes to save thousands over time in interest. He says, "It is completely legal and very doable to accrue miles, cash-back, and points still when they pay their bill early." The rewards can translate to considerable returns in the form of rewards or cash-back to the average consumer, easily $2000-$10,000 annually to a middle-class family earning around $40,000.
Sharma has numerous goals and dreams for the future. Part of his vision is to leave the world a better place than he entered into it. He continues to take care of his disabled mother, give back to society through various charities, and inspire people who start with bad credit and a lack of knowledge on what to do about it. Sharma says that with the right combination of hard work, determination, and a willingness to learn, anyone can achieve the same success as him. The best part is, he is eager to show you how, so you can avoid the missteps he took along the way.
