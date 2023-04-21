Shawnee Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage and U-Box

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the tornado that struck Shawnee late Wednesday.

Media reports have attributed at least three deaths to the storm, and a number of residences were leveled as part of the widespread damage.

With some families displaced and others facing substantial home require repairs, accessibility to dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers during the clean-up process is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"The tornado hit Shawnee directly on the west side of town, and it tore up some houses over that way," stated Scott Brackin, U-Haul Company of Southwest Oklahoma City president. "There will be families going through the recovery process in the days and weeks to come. We are here to help them and support the Shawnee community."

U-Box deliveries to residents' homes includes drop-off and pick-up of containers. The offer of a traditional storage room is available to customers renting new units and is based on vacancy at the participating U-Haul facility.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage can contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Shawnee

2323 N. Harrison St.

Shawnee, OK 74804

(405) 273-0336

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

