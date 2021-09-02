U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Shay Kerman Named a 2021 Outstanding Woman in Business by the Denver Business Journal

·3 min read

The Denver Business Journal releases its annual list of "Outstanding Women in Business," and Urgent Care Solutions COO Shay Kerman ranks among them.

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shay Kerman is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Urgent Care Solutions, a walk-in provider of urgent medical services that offers outpatient services in Denver, Colorado. Recognizing her outstanding leadership of Urgent Care Solutions during a particularly challenging year, the Denver Business Journal named her an "Outstanding Women in Business" for 2021.

Kerman has particular expertise in the strategic management and operation of outpatient medical clinics. Under her direction, Urgent Care earned Denver Post recognition as one of the area's "Top Workplaces" in both 2018 and 2020. Kerman oversaw the growth of Urgent Care Solutions from a single location with seven employees to a network of nine Colorado facilities that employ more than 150 healthcare professionals in total.

On an annual basis, the Denver Business Journal honors female members of the business community who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, engendered innovation in their chosen fields, and developed productive community partnerships. Journal editors recognized the special nature of the past year, praising the 2021 class of Outstanding Women in Business for thriving "during a transformational year."

For her part, Kerman remained vigilant to lead Urgent Care Solutions' response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Ensuring that no facility closed its doors during the pandemic, she adapted quickly to launch new car side care and telehealth initiatives that protect patients and staff alike.

She also spearheaded the development of a new facility dedicated exclusively to providing COVID-19 testing for greater Denver residents. The first facility of its kind in Colorado, StatLab Diagnostics offers PCR molecular testing for COVID-19 that can provide accurate next-day results. Led by Kerman as its Chief Operating Officer, this organization also offers advisory services for other healthcare providers as well as general Colorado businesses.

When discussing her accomplishments over the past year, Kerman gives a tremendous amount of credit to the Urgent Care Solutions leadership team and staff. "Leading our company through the pandemic has been an amazing, challenging and fulfilling experience," she said. "Even during the darkest days in the healthcare field, we didn't give up." When asked to come up with a hashtag to describe her year, she responded with "#BeResilient."

In addition to securing a place among the Denver Business Journal's "Outstanding Women in Business," Shay Kerman earned recognition as a "Titan of Industry'' from Titan 100, a program that honors the top Colorado CEOs and C-level executives on a yearly basis.

About Urgent Care Solutions: Doing business throughout the greater Denver area as Urgent Care, Urgent Care Solutions is dedicated to bridging the gap between the "family physician and the local emergency room." Under Shay Kerman's leadership, this organization offers healthcare services to more than 150,000 patients a year in all of their locations combined.

