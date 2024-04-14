‘She doesn’t like to rock the boat’: My mother will spend millions taking care of my aging stepfather. What can I do?

“My mom has played a significant role in her husband’s caretaking for many years, through several surgeries, and she will continue to provide a high level of care for the foreseeable future.” - Getty Images

Dear Quentin,

We have a complicated family situation.

Most Read from MarketWatch

My dad passed away at age 50 and left a significant amount of money to cover many expenses for my family, including complete college educations, some annuity accounts, and plenty of money and investments so my mom wouldn’t have to work and would be covered for a significant amount of time, possibly through retirement.

Two years after my dad’s death, my mom married my stepdad, who is 10 years older. They each have four of their own kids, so eight kids total. We are cordial but have very little communication or relationship with our stepsiblings, just because we are all adults living in different places.

My mom has played a significant role in her husband’s caretaking for many years, through several surgeries, and she will continue to provide a high level of care for the foreseeable future.

Keeping their finances separate

The positive aspect to this story is that when they got married, they decided to keep their finances separate to protect their respective family money. This is difficult, considering that between them, they own four properties — my mom owns three and my stepfather owns one — and they have made up their minds about specific bills that they are responsible for, like property taxes, utilities and repairs.

There is very little bookkeeping with this stuff, even though they both have a lot of money. My stepfather’s kids know next to nothing about my mom’s financial situation, such as how much she has and what the plan is for the future. We have heard a few comments that seem unfair and a bit concerning to us.

Story continues

We feel that by having my mom around and providing much of his care, my stepfather will significantly reduce his costs as he ages. But with this arrangement, it seems like his family is going to be saving potentially millions of dollars on care for their dad, whereas my mom will be using our family money to take care of herself as she ages, using a significant portion of our family estate.

Putting a number on caretaking

It’s hard to put a number on her caretaking, and that’s certainly something married couples do out of the goodness of their hearts and love for each other. However, we believe he should also make sure that my mom is cared for equally well, financially speaking, when he is no longer around. Conversations with them have been difficult, because they are very tight-lipped.

It has been stated that he is not leaving my mom anything and that all his money will go to his kids. They have kept us in the dark regarding what the arrangements are and have not been forthcoming about the situation with their wills. My mom is very passive and does not confront him about a lot of things, and we have expressed concerns to her in the past only to be met with zero response, since she doesn’t like to rock the boat.

It seems like he is protecting his estate while my mom would be using up much of hers over the next 20 to 30 years. When they got married, my mom stopped getting my dad’s Social Security benefits, and my stepfather does not share his with my mom, so that is another significant amount of money that she has missed out on. They have been married for over 20 years.

Should we request a meeting with them — or with just her and their financial adviser — to discuss these issues?

Family Representative

Related: ‘We’ve had our ups and downs’: My late in-laws left their estate to me, my husband and our son. Do we need to hire an attorney?

Medicare and most health-insurance plans do not pay for long-term care. - MarketWatch illustration

Dear Family Representative,

Let’s deal with the Social Security issue first. Your mother does not need her husband’s permission to take Social Security based on his earnings, as long as they’ve been married for one continuous year. Whether or not your mother worked during her lifetime, she is entitled to collect up to 50% of the amount of her husband’s Social Security benefits, or she can rely on her own benefits, whichever is greater. This doesn’t mean she is actually dipping into his own benefits.

A person cannot receive spousal benefits until that spouse claims Social Security themselves. Because her husband is 10 years older than she is, that is likely not an issue for your mother. She must also be 62 years of age to claim, or have a child who is either under the age of 16 or already receiving Social Security. The amount she receives would also depend on whether her husband started claiming at 62, or whether he waited until his full retirement age or maxed out his benefits by waiting until age 70 to claim. (There may also be a case where she can apply for retroactive benefits for unreduced spousal benefits, but that would only be up to six months’ worth.)

For example, if they have both reached at least full retirement age and her husband was due to receive $2,000 per month based on his work history, but your mother would only receive $800 based on her own, she would receive an additional $200 a month to bring her monthly payment to $1,000 — 50% of what your stepfather receives from Social Security. So they would bring in $3,000 collectively. Your mother could also claim her own benefits before her husband does, and then move to a higher payment when he claims.

Questions versus allegations

Your mother and stepfather and their children appear to be taking different approaches. Your mother and stepfather have made it clear that they are keeping their separate property apart from their marital property and not commingling those assets. You have received mixed signals about their financial lives: Your stepfather, according to unnamed sources, will not leave a dime to his wife, but you believe your mother will be on the hook for his medical care as he gets older.

There may be a conversation to be had between your mother and stepfather, ideally with the “gift” of counseling from a financial adviser — a certified financial planner or certified public accountant. Obviously, having a long-term-care policy would help alleviate any financial burden that lies ahead, particularly as the cost of nursing-home care can vary dramatically depending on the type of care, the state they live in and the individual institution, but can be as much as $125,000 a year. Medicare and most health-insurance plans do not pay for long-term care. Depending on their current age and health, it might be difficult or expensive to get a long-term-care policy now.

But I’m not convinced that descending upon them with your concerns or accusations will help. What you can do is offer professional assistance and ask questions. Do your stepfather and mother have long-term-care insurance? What funds do they have that would go toward paying for any care either of them may need in the future? There is an underlying assumption that your stepfather is going to drain your mother’s bank accounts. Thus far, there is no evidence of that.

Tricky financial dynamics

You are clearly fearful about the status of your inheritance, and an information vacuum has been filled with a version of events that has not happened and may never happen. The lack of communication between you, your four stepsiblings and your three other siblings has led you to imagine a worst-case scenario. If your parents have vowed to keep their respective assets separate, it suggests that they may also have made contingency plans for if one or both fall ill.

There is a lot they can do to ensure that their estates go to their own children. They can put their assets in a revocable trust, which will become irrevocable upon their death. They can name their children as beneficiaries on their bank accounts, IRAs, 401(k)s and life-insurance policies so they avoid probate. They could set up transfer-on-death deeds so their respective properties immediately go to their children, thereby allowing them to avoid excessive capital-gains tax. And last but not least, there are postnuptial agreements and good old-fashioned wills.

There is another variable here, and that is the law in the state where your mother and stepfather reside. In many states, spouses have a legal requirement to support each other financially, and they may not be able to cut their spouse out of their will entirely. This is known as an elective share. Oftentimes, assets or wealth accumulated during the marriage are split 50/50.

Your stepfather is not the enemy. Your stepsiblings are not your enemies. Your financial fears are probably your biggest enemy in this tricky family dynamic.

.

Previous columns by Quentin Fottrell:

‘My half-siblings are trying to slither their way in to get a handout’: How do I make sure my parents only leave their home to me?

My elderly parents are hoarders. I see them once a year. They say cleaning up their ‘junk’ will be my problem after they die. What can I do?

‘I have been propping her up for 15 years’: My niece, 35, is horrible with money. How can I help her become financially responsible?

Most Read from MarketWatch