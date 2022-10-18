U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,700.53
    +22.58 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,397.24
    +211.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,703.54
    +27.74 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.79
    +12.04 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    -2.62 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.20
    -8.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2350
    +0.2790 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,169.24
    -335.10 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.58
    -10.13 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

'She Matters' is the name and mission of a BIPOC-focused postpartum care startup

Andrew Mendez
·3 min read

After Jade Kearney suffered postpartum depression and anxiety but was dismissed by care providers, she hoped to create a platform where Black women like her can access culturally competent care.

Her experience led her to found and lead She Matters, a digital health platform focused on supporting Black women experiencing postpartum comorbidities, and providing cultural competency training for care providers. The company is part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022.

“It's not only up to black women to understand terminology around postpartum care, and understand maternal health and submerge ourselves in all things birthing,” Kearney said. “It's up to the health care system and health care professionals to meet us halfway and be culturally competent and help us.”

Training requires providers to attend courses but also interact with Black women in the community. Kearney told TechCrunch they require those interactions so doctors can better understand the communities' concerns and needs. At a given time the company can train upwards of 500 care professionals per contract across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 3 U.S. territories.

Image Credits: She Matters

In addition to providing physicians training, She Matters allows individuals to access what they call “The Pink Book”, making a reference to The Green Book used by Black motorists in the Jim Crow era. The book is an interactive map that users can use to find what they believe are “the safest hospitals across 14 states with the largest African-American populations in the United States.” Individuals can also request to be part of the She Matters community to access events and information from qualified physicians.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, infant mortality rates are highest among BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities, especially among Black birthing people. For every 1,000 live births close to 11 infants pass away. Additionally, Black women are four times more likely to die during childbirth and 80% more likely to be admitted to an emergency room during postpartum than their white peers.

The hope for companies like She Matters is that by increasing cultural competency, the rates above will lessen.

“The only way a doctor can truly help you is if you feel comfortable being honest with what you're experiencing, and there are a lot of barriers to honesty for black women,” Kearney said. “There's so much negative history between black women in the healthcare system, that it makes it hard to get to the root of a lot of postpartum maternal illnesses in general because we're afraid of doctors, we feel like we won't be heard. And if you look at the health care system in America, it needs to be improved because it is steeped in systemic racism.”

Although the company's main focus is on Black birthing people, the company will be releasing We Matter as an additional product line in 2023 to better serve other historically marginalized communities. We Matter will include Ella Importa (Latinx/a community focus); Native Her (Indigenous community focus); and They Matter (LGBTQIA+ community focus).

Recommended Stories

  • China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

    China’s ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. Whether that will curb a widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear. At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party’s national congress held every five years, the deputy secretary of the party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection, Xiao Pei, said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment in the 10 years since party leader Xi Jinping took power.

  • Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb won't pardon marijuana convictions

    Biden previously announced that he is pardoning people with federal marijuana possession convictions and encouraged governors to follow his lead.

  • How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

    It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on Telegram on Aug. 6. “Our children’s lives and futures are at risk when our school boards here in Florida and around the nation shove (critical race theory) and transgender nonsense down their throats.”

  • What's situational depression? Here's why it can affect us all.

    Here's the symptoms and what to do that can help you or a loved one in need.

  • Indiana case before U.S. Supreme Court could help red states defund Planned Parenthood

    The Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County's appeal to Supreme Court could prevent Planned Parenthood from suing states that ban it from Medicaid.

  • Kanye West and Elon Musk provide a new exit path: The billionaire tantrum

    This morning Kanye West announced he's buying Parler, the annoyingly named so-called "free speech" platform that ignores the proper French pronunciation of its moniker in service of a poor pun. A spurned billionaire purchasing a social networking company because of perceived encroachments on their free speech rights (where none actually exist) seems... somehow familiar. Oh, that's right: Elon Musk is doing basically the same thing, on a grander and more litigious scale.

  • Earnings Preview: Potlatch (PCH) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Potlatch (PCH) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Expert: Here are 3 Reasons Why Covid Isn’t Leaving Anytime Soon

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been a part of our lives since 2020. And unfortunately, due to many people not taking the proper precautions, several variants of the virus have found their way here. So whether we like it or not, we may be living with this disease well into the future. Health expert, Dr. Melissa Clarke, dropped some reasons to The Root about Covid and why it’s still around.

  • Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push

    Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push, with Louisiana earlier this month saying it would pull $794 million out of the company's funds. While environmentalists have protested that the world's largest asset manager does too little to press for change at fossil fuel portfolio companies, Republican politicians have accused it of boycotting energy stocks.

  • The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

    CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the Senate majority but strategists on both sides…

  • Proposition 1 would allow third-trimester abortions. Vote no on this reckless measure

    Commentary by a pro-life expert in Fresno, California.

  • Minerva Neurosciences Shares Sink On Regulatory Setback For Schizophrenia Candidate

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone. Our goal remains to provide a new and much-needed therapeutic option to help patients and their famili

  • Eli Lilly to acquire hearing loss startup for up to $618M

    Eli Lilly & Co. is scooping up a local gene-editing startup at a 121% premium. Lilly (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday announced that it would acquire Boston-based Akouos Inc. (Nasdaq: AKUS) for $487 million up front plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, which would put the value of the transaction at $610 million. Lilly is valuing each Akouos share at $12.50, a 121% premium over where they had been trading over the previous 30 days on average.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. Amgen helped pioneer biotechnology and sells its therapies in more than 100 countries.

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) FDA Filing for ALS Drug Gets 3 Months Extension

    The FDA extends the review period for Biogen's (BIIB) NDA for tofersen in SOD1-ALS. This extension is due to BIIB's submission of additional data, constituting a major amendment to the earlier filing.

  • ‘What is wrong with this state?’ Video shows stunned Floridians arrested for voting

    When police went to arrest Tony Patterson outside his Tampa home in August, he couldn’t believe the reason.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’

    "We've got to keep our eye out on these emerging variants," he said.

  • Kanye West gets upset when Chris Cuomo pushes back on 'Jewish underground media mafia' comments

    As Cuomo tried to explain to Ye what was wrong with his rhetoric, the rapper broke out into a childish, “La la la la la la,” to avoid hearing what Cuomo had to say.