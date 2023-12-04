'She shed' and more: Falmouth home offers stunning interior at $769K

From a stunning interior renovation by Longfellow Design Build to an awesome "she shed" gracing the lovely backyard, this East Falmouth home features stunning details that might just knock your socks off.

"The kitchen is beautiful and the main floor is very open," said listing agent Priscilla Stolba of Priscilla Stolba Real Estate. "It's great for entertaining."

The space also features splendid oak flooring, a walk-in pantry, an elegant kitchen island and a gas fireplace.

Priced at $769,000, the home offers two bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half bath. Efficient mini splits were installed in the home in 2023, a modern and economic way to enjoy heat and air conditioning.

This East Falmouth home features a wraparound porch, a stunning interior open design and a "she shed" in the yard.

The second floor features two bedrooms and a luxurious full bathroom with double sinks and an oversized tiled and glassed-in showering area. There's also a convenient built-in laundry area.

The home also offers a wraparound porch, a great spot to sip a beverage and enjoy the yard. A few steps from the porch, a hot tub stands ready for a relaxing soak. An enclosed outdoor shower will help you wash away the beach sand in style.

Then, you'll see a magical outbuilding that Stolba called the "she shed." It's beautifully finished, like a little cabin. According to Stolba, the current owner uses the space for needleworking and other projects. Everyone needs a sanctuary or a clubhouse, and this space is magical.

The home is located in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood, and it's a short, easy drive to Falmouth center or Mashpee Commons. And you can easily walk to a sweet little beach area on Jenkins Pond for a relaxing dip. Inside and out, this home is a charmer.

House details for 5 Sunset Drive, East Falmouth

Address: 5 Sunset Drive, East Falmouth

Price: $769,000

Rooms: two bedrooms, one full bathroom, one half bath

Square feet: 1,317

Lot size: 0.29 acre

Year built: 1957

MLS#: 22304647

Contact: Priscilla Stolba, Priscilla Stolba Real Estate, 508-989-1943

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

