Shea Butter Market to Reach $2.4 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

- Surge in consumer demand for plant-based ingredients in the cosmetic industry drives the growth of the global shea butter market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Shea Butter Market by Type (Raw & Unrefined and Refined & Ultra-Refined) and Application (Food and Cosmetics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". According to the report, the global shea butter industry generated $655.2 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in consumer demand for plant-based ingredients in the cosmetic industry, rise in online sales in remote areas, and increase in demand for shea butter in the cosmetic and food industries drive the growth of the global shea butter market. However, limited availability of the product in developed regions and availability of healthier substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, extensive use of shea butter in various industry verticals, rise in vegan population, and rapid growth of the retail sector present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14040

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global shea butter market.

  • The pandemic disrupted the supply chain across the world, which in turn, led to difficulties for key players and vendors during supply of goods.

  • Trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 significantly affected global logistics and transportation, thereby impacting the shea butter market negatively.

The raw & unrefined segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the raw & unrefined segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global shea butter market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to multiple benefits associated with unrefined or cold pressed oils. However, refined & ultra-refined segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is because of its usage in the skin care market, as it is said to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles as well as aids in softening the skin and lightning the complexion.

The food segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than four-fifths of the global shea butter market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because shea butter exhibits functional and enhanced nutritional properties. Moreover, the cosmetics segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its usage in a broad range of cosmetic products, including skin care products such as creams, soaps, balms, body butter, lip balms, shaving creams, and hair care products.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global shea butter market. This is due rise in health conscious population and improved lifestyle in the countries such as the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for plant-based food product and growing vegan & flexitarian population.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14040

Leading Market Players:-

  • AAK AB, Bunge Ltd.

  • FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC

  • 3F Industries Ltd, ADM

  • Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co.

  • Akoma Cooperative

  • StarShea

  • Ghana Nuts Ltd

  • Shebu Industries.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Food Glazing Agents Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Fish Gelatin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Ice Cream Ingredients Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028

Bovine Gelatin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shea-butter-market-to-reach-2-4-billion-globally-by-2030-at-14-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301397765.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

