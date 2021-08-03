Shea Homes Launches its 5th Trilogy® Community in the Bay Area

National 55+ Leader Brings Resort Lifestyle to Retirement Hot Spot Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shea Homes®, a leading 55+ and Trilogy brand resort community developer, announced the brand's planned expansion into the Sacramento market. This newest Trilogy community comes amidst a surge of buyer interest and sales strength in the 55+ sector of new homebuilding. Trilogy Bickford Ranch near Sacramento will expand the Trilogy brand into an area highly sought-after by new homebuyers and retirees. An interest list is now forming to learn more details about this community as well as upcoming lifestyle events and information sessions. Homebuyers researching Trilogy are encouraged to check out these short videos to learn what makes Trilogy communities so distinctive among 55+ options:

Trilogy Bickford Ranch will be located just east of popular Lincoln and north of Rocklin, 24 miles northeast of Sacramento in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Jason Enos, Area President of the Northern California Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division commented, "We are incredibly excited to bring the signature Trilogy lifestyle to 55+ buyers in the Sacramento market. We talk to consumers about their interests all the time and know that having a lifestyle centered around wellness, connecting with others, and having new experiences are among their top priorities. The newest Trilogy community will be centered around exactly these kinds of day to day experiences, which will be a great fit for the outdoor-oriented, authentic culture found in Placer County. Our team is dedicated to creating exceptional communities so our homeowners can live happier during this exciting chapter in their lives. With the recent adoption of Prop. 19 and the incredible interest in Sacramento as a destination for homeowners, we expect demand for new 55+ homes to be especially high, so we're preparing a terrific experience for homebuyers interested in the newest Northern California Trilogy."

Mr. Enos added that Shea Homes is currently selling a 55+ community of 86 single-level homes in Brentwood. The community, Kindred & Balfour, is located just east of Shea Homes Barcelona and Trilogy® at The Vineyards, all gated neighborhoods and 55+ communities.

Trilogy's lifestyle is well suited for Sacramento, a highly desirable area for homebuyers and retirees, and one of the more affordable cities in California. Other attractions for buyers include mild weather and close proximity to:

Folsom Lake

Bay Area

Lake Tahoe

Napa Valley

San Francisco

Delta Recreation

This innovative resort style community is expected to offer the following amenities:

Comprehensive Fitness

Resort Pool

Culinary Studio & Classes

Pickleball and Sport Courts

Social Events and Excursions

Hiking and Biking Trails

Dedicated Lifestyle Director

Info Sessions will take place throughout 2021, with sales planned for late 2022. This will be the fifth Shea Homes 55+ community to open in northern California, giving buyers more choice to learn about info sessions, amenities, home designs, exclusive events, pricing and early home site reservations. Homebuyers are invited to join the list now or contact a New Home Advisor at 866-985-6791 for questions.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at thirty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners can experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle while managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

