U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.74
    -7.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,691.41
    +88.33 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,077.19
    -138.51 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.44
    -7.74 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    +1.08 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4900
    -0.4980 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,612.17
    -1,955.14 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Sheba Medical Center To Create 'Hospital Of The Future' Simulation Space Focusing On Digital Health And Home Healthcare As First Innovation Partner At SciTech Scity In Jersey City

·6 min read

Liberty Science Center and Largest Hospital System in Israel make announcement at groundbreaking for first-of-its-kind 30-acre City of Tomorrow

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A cutting-edge high-tech hospital simulation space designed to showcase the future of digital health and home healthcare is coming to Jersey City from Israel.

At the groundbreaking today for SciTech Scity, the 30-acre "City of Tomorrow" innovation campus that Liberty Science Center is developing to launch and grow world-changing science and technology companies and reimagine public school science education, LSC's President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hoffman and Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, announced that Sheba will become the first Innovation Partner and first international tenant at SciTech Scity. With New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop as witnesses, Mr. Hoffman and Dr. Zimlichman executed a Memorandum of Understanding between their respective organizations.

Through this partnership, cutting-edge technologies in healthtech out of Israel, "The Start-Up Nation," will be showcased in a state-of-the-art simulation facility in NJ as Sheba transforms a floor of the eight-story Edge Works "business optimizer" at SciTech Scity into Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030. The simulation space will leverage the expertise of Sheba's existing world-renowned medical simulation center (MSR) in Tel HaShomer, near Tel Aviv, and focus on advances in digital health and home healthcare, employing a host of technologies that integrate sensing, monitoring, AI, communication, augmented reality and robotic technologies to maximize patient care and comfort while minimizing risk to staff. Solutions will be focused on promoting healthy living, coping with chronic diseases (such as diabetes) at home, and promoting health equity.

"Advances in digital health and home healthcare promise to help people everywhere, but these advances will particularly help underserved populations who don't have easy access to specialized care," said Mr. Hoffman. "Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030 complements Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity's mission to innovate and promote science and technology for all. Sheba is the largest hospital system in the Middle East and one of the top 10 hospitals in the world. We are delighted that they are partnering with us."

Of particular note, Mr. Hoffman added that SciTech Scity and Liberty Science Center will assist Sheba in testing and introducing digital health and home health products in underserved communities in Jersey City and beyond. And it is anticipated that new technologies, products, and companies emerging from the Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030 will create jobs in Jersey City.

"It is an honor to play an integral role in the development of this evolutionary and revolutionary SciTech Scity/Liberty Science Center project, which will enable Sheba Medical Center to spur the digital healthcare revolution within the realm of ARC HealthSpace 2030, providing an engine of economic growth, as well as creating a myriad of cutting-edge healthcare options for the citizens of New Jersey and the metropolitan region," said Professor Yitshak Kreiss, CEO of Sheba Medical Center. "This is also an important development for the State of Israel, collaborating with our partners in New Jersey on ground-breaking medical innovation for the benefit of all."

Dr. Zimlichman explained that SciTech Scity is a natural home for the Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030, noting, "We wanted to bring all the technologies into one space to see how they work in the healthcare environment and with the entirety of the medical team. This space will allow companies to come in and help us design the future."

He said Sheba expects to adopt these technologies widely over the next few years, "hopefully sooner than 2030. COVID gave us the opportunity to accelerate innovation and especially digital health solutions. We have much more in store."

ARC stands for Accelerate Redesign Collaborate, and Dr. Zimlichman emphasized that feedback on all the technologies being piloted currently at Sheba and in the new SciTech Scity space will be shared with partner hospitals throughout North America and Europe. Dr. Zimlichman indicated that LAH will collaborate closely and be synergistic with Sheba ARC's planned innovation center in Chicago that will host many startups coming out of Israel and these ARC Chicago technologies will be showcased in New Jersey as well. The most advanced technologies will be displayed at the Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030 and implemented in residences in Scholars Village and elsewhere in Jersey City. Scholars Village is a complex of residential housing being developed for innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, STEM graduate students, and individuals and families who desire to be a part of the SciTech Scity community.

Thanks to the collaboration with Sheba, SciTech Scity will be the place to see the near-term future of healthcare technology come to life. SciTech Scity is currently seeking select Innovation Partners in energy, consumer electronics, life sciences, fintech, computer hardware, personal transportation, edtech, and other industrial sectors that are key to our future on the planet, Mr. Hoffman said.

With the New York City skyline and Statue of Liberty as a backdrop, Liberty Science Center broke ground on the $300-million first phase of SciTech Scity in a ceremony that included the participation of Governor Murphy, Mayor Fulop, Hudson County Executive Thomas DeGise, LSC Co-Chair Stephen Howe, LSC Vice Chair Laura Overdeck, and Hudson County Schools of Technology Superintendent Amy Lin-Rodriguez among other dignitaries.

Phase I of SciTech Scity is scheduled to open in late 2023 and 2024.

About Liberty Science Center
Liberty Science Center (LSC.org) is a 300,000-square-foot, not-for-profit learning center located in Liberty State Park on the Jersey City bank of the Hudson near the Statue of Liberty. Dedicated to inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers and bringing the power, promise, and pure fun of science and technology to learners of all ages, Liberty Science Center houses the largest planetarium in the Western Hemisphere, 12 museum exhibition halls, a live animal collection with 110 species, giant aquariums, a 3D theater, live simulcast surgeries, a tornado-force wind simulator, K-12 classrooms and labs, and teacher-development programs. Before COVID more than 250,000 students visited the Science Center each year, and tens of thousands more participated in the Center's off-site and online programs. Welcoming more than 750,000 visitors annually, LSC is the largest interactive science center in the NYC-NJ metropolitan area.

About Sheba Medical Center
The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts an acute-care hospital, rehabilitation hospital, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center and center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. A university teaching hospital affiliated with the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel-Aviv University, Sheba is shaping the future of healthcare, educating the next generation of care providers. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. Sheba has been ranked a Top 10 hospital in the world by Newsweek three years in a row (2019, 2020, 2021).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheba-medical-center-to-create-hospital-of-the-future-simulation-space-focusing-on-digital-health-and-home-healthcare-as-first-innovation-partner-at-scitech-scity-in-jersey-city-301406780.html

SOURCE Liberty Science Center

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Slapped With Sell Rating Despite CDC Authorization For Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks mostly fell Friday after the CDC authorized Moderna, J&J boosters, plus a mix-and-match strategy for Covid booster shots.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts Incoming

    Right now, investors are waiting for news from BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI), Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK), and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) that could send their stock prices screaming higher, or lower, overnight. Shares of BeyondSpring more than tripled in August after the clinical-stage biotech's lead candidate, plinabulin, produced positive results. During a clinical trial with lung cancer patients called Dublin-3, adding plinabulin to standard chemotherapy significantly reduced patients' risk of death.

  • Why Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a biotechnology company, have fallen around 13.6% since their closing price on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Investors were disappointed by phase 3 clinical trial results for tofersen, an experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Treatment with tofersen was supposed to help reduce physical symptoms of ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects around 20,000 new U.S. patients annually.

  • Athira CEO Resigns After Data Manipulation Firestorm, But Alzheimer's Stock Pops

    Leen Kawas resigned from her post as Athira CEO after an investigation found she manipulated data in papers — and ATHA stock soared.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.

  • CDC approves Moderna and J&J Covid-19 vaccine boosters

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest CDC recommendations, including mixing and matching vaccine boosters.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athira CEO Resigns Over Doctored Research, Merck's Keytruda Snags First Approval For Breast Cancer In Europe, Minerva And Xilio IPOs

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Stocks In Focus Athira Names Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton As Next CEO as Leen Kawas Resigns Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) announced the appointment of Mark Litton, who was serving as the company's chief operating officer, as its chief executive officer. Litton succeeds Leen Kawas, who has resigned from her position as President and CEO and as a member of the company's board. Kawas was placed on leave af

  • Cancer drug developer, Gates Foundation plot next attack on malaria

    With technology licensed from Stanford, the partners hope to land a preventive drug into clinical trials against malaria by early 2023.

  • This Isn’t Sci-Fi: How AI Is About To Disrupt This $11 Trillion Industry

    Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s disrupting entire industries. Now, it’s coming to the healthcare sector, and it could change everything we know about medicine

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • Biogen Shareholders Face the Waiting Game

    Investor enthusiasm for Biogen won’t come back until key questions about its new Alzheimer’s disease drug are resolved.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Covid Vaccine Is Nearly 91% Effective in Children

    A new study submitted by the companies shows the vaccine created a strong immune response in children between ages 5 and 11.

  • 5 Ways Scientists Think You Can Live Longer

    Adalberto Roque/AFP via GettyMost people want to live a long and happy life—or at least avoid a short and miserable one. If you’re in that majority, then you’re in luck. Over the last decade, a quiet research revolution has occurred in our understanding of the biology of aging.The challenge is to turn this knowledge into advice and treatments we can benefit from. Here we bust the myth that lengthening healthy life expectancy is science fiction, and show that it is instead scientific fact.Nutriti

  • Recro Secures Manufacturing Contract From NIH For Nasal Spray Analgesic

    Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) has been awarded a new development and manufacturing contract by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The new contract is an individual $1.87 million task order that falls under an existing NIH parent contract previously awarded to IriSys, the San Diego-based CDMO that Recro recently acquired. Related: Recro To Acquire IriSys For Around M, Q2 Earnings Top Estimates. Under the new contract, the Company

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • Walmart, Walgreens U.S. stores roll out Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended J&J and Moderna's booster shots and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. CVS Health Corp also said booster shots of Moderna's vaccine were available at select stores, but not J&J's. In August, the company stopped offering J&J shots at its pharmacies.

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • Pfizer data boosts hopes children will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, and CDC expands booster program

    There was good news for parents Friday when Pfizer said the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech proved 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 in a clinical trial, using a 10 mg dose instead of the 30 mg given to adults.

  • Lineage, Pioneering a New Branch of Medicine — OpRegen Continues to Show Promising Results in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy

    Photo by Daniil Kuželev on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Cheri's Story | OpRegen for Dry AMD | Lineage Cell Therapeutics Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: LCTX) (TASE: LCTX) recently provided an update on its lead program OpRegen®, a cell replacement therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Lineage is pionee