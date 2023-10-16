Sheboygan Aurora Memorial walls come down, and two other stories we’re following.

SHEBOYGAN – The walls of the former Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, which stood for nearly 90 years on Seventh Street, are down after several months of demolition.

The final stages of the demolition process could finish in the next couple of months depending on weather, according to an Aurora Health Care spokesperson.

Then the property will be readied for seeding, according to a statement from Aric Kinney, president of Aurora Medical Center–Sheboygan County.

Aurora is still looking for a suitable buyer for redevelopment, Kinney continued in the statement.

Popeyes could open in December

Construction for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Business Drive could be done in time for an early winter opening, according to Yaman Parmaksiz, owner of Sheboygan Pop Ops, LLC.

The restaurant could open the first week of December, though the construction timeline is susceptible to delays. The project was formerly under development by SmitCo Eateries, Inc.

Development called for demolishing one of the former Ryder Truck buildings.

Jiffy Lube opens on Taylor Drive

Jiffy Lube, 542 S. Taylor Drive, opened Oct. 10 near the former Applebee’s. The restaurant closed in July.

The estimated $1.4 million project for the auto maintenance shop was approved in summer 2022, as the former Shopko building readied for Ross Dress for Less and Hobby Lobby. The department and craft stores opened in October 2022 and May 2023, respectively.

Jiffy Lube is open Monday-Friday from 8 am. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

