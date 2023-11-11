Sheboygan kitchen supply and gift store Relish to mark 10 years with special offers Nov. 13-18

SHEBOYGAN — Relish Kitchen Store, 811 N. Eighth St., is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a sale, raffle and cookware drive.

The kitchen supply and gift store, owned by mother and daughter Jane Davis-Wood and Sara Woosencraft, will kick off a weeklong celebration Nov. 13-18.

“We are thrilled to have grown Relish into a destination for home chefs and foodies over the last decade,” Davis-Wood said in a news release.

“The interest in cooking tools and innovative gadgets grows every year and, in turn, we will continue to rise to the challenge,” Davis-Wood continued. “We credit so much of our success to the community we are in and we gratefully thank Sheboygan for their strong support and loyalty.”

Representatives from Relish Kitchen Store were named Retailer of the Year during the Chamber Champions Gala, Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at the Osthoff in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Relish offers a variety of specialty cookware, cutlery and gadgets and provides knife sharpening services. It also hosts cooking classes in a kitchen space, made possible after an expansion in 2017. Some classes are hands-on, and others are demonstrations led by local chefs. Private events can also be scheduled.

At the time, Woosencraft told the Sheboygan Press Relish was referred to as the “playground for cooks.”

The store was named the 2017 Retailer of the Year by the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

Check out the Itty Bitty Bar: Does Sheboygan have the smallest bar in Wisconsin? We have the answer.

Celebrating 10 years with in-store discounts, prizes and community donations.

The store will be 10% off on Nov. 13 (some exclusions apply). The rest of the week, customers who spend $50 or more can “Spin the Wheel” for a chance to win discounts, gifts, treats and swag.

Food sampling and a raffle will also be offered during the week. Customers will get a raffle ticket for every $25 spent to win prizes from vendors and suppliers, according to a news release.

Dish ensembles at Relish, Thursday, November 9, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

In addition to being a sponsor for the Sheboygan County Food Bank’s Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk, Relish is supporting several charitable endeavors.

Story continues

During the rest of the month, Relish will host a used cookware drive for Safe Harbor of Sheboygan County. Customers can donate gently used pots and pans to the store before Nov. 30. For each item donated, Relish will offer a $5 coupon toward a new cookware purchase.

The store is also collecting food donations for Fresh Meals on Wheels of Sheboygan County from Nov. 26-Dec. 24.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Relish Kitchen Store in Sheboygan offers special anniversary offers