This Sheboygan manufacturer is building a $20 million facility near Port Washington

A rendering of the American Orthodontics facility in Saukville, Wis.

SAUKVILLE — A Sheboygan-based company is adding an estimated $20 million facility outside of the county.

American Orthodontics, a manufacturer of orthodontic supplies and products with headquarters at 3524 Washington Ave. in Sheboygan, is adding another site in Saukville. It is part of the village’s Northern Gateway Community Collective, a 99-acre development project that was approved in summer 2022, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“American Orthodontics is a Wisconsin success story and we’re grateful the company has recognized the incredible skill of our workforce and decided to expand here as part of the Northern Gateway Community Collective,” Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO for Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said in a news release.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

The Northern Gateway project, led by Ansay Development Corporation and spanning land near Interstate 43 and Highway 33, will bring office space, retailers, housing and more.

The 129,025-square-foot American Orthodontics facility could create at least 180 jobs over a four-year period, after it's expected to open in mid-2024, according to a WEDC news release.

Depending on how many jobs are created and the amount of capital investment, WEDC could support the new facility with up to $1.1 million in state income tax credits over the four years.

Road America's impact: Road America named Sheboygan County's 2023 'Economic Driver of the Year'

American Orthodontics could also make $25 million in investments to build and equip the new facility, according to the news release. It will also invest $15 million into the Sheboygan facility, which supports about 700 people and manufactures the majority of products.

The company has facilities across Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: American Orthodontics adding $20 million facility in Saukville