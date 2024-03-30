Sheboygan's Harbor Centre BID will host shopping spree contest to encourage local spending

SHEBOYGAN — The Harbor Centre Business Improvement District will host a month-long contest to shop locally in April.

The Sheboygan Spring Into the BID Shopping Spree Contest will encourage customers to support the local business scene, with a contest covering businesses in the downtown, Riverfront and South Pier areas April 1-30.

“We all want to be a part of a vibrant community with public events, arts and culture, all-ages entertainment, accessible services, shopping options, dining experiences, employment opportunities, and lots of foot traffic,” Paul Rudnick, Rudnick Jewelers owner and BID president, said in a news release. “Our board is proud to continue to invest in our members’ efforts to increase business and make our district a thriving center of our community.”

A map of Sheboygan's Harbor Centre Business Improvement District boundaries, covering downtown, the Riverfront and South Pier.

Customers can save their receipts for purchases made at BID businesses and upload or send a photo for a chance to win a $250 shopping spree. Entries should be uploaded to the BID website or sent to the BID office at 621 S. Eighth St.

There isn’t a limit to how many entries a customer can make. Each proof of purchase entered counts for one entry into the drawing, which will be held May 17. Entries must be sent in by May 15.

Customers must be Wisconsin residents who are at least 18 years old and haven’t won anything from the BID in the past 30 days or of $600 value in the past six months, the website said.

These participating local businesses will offer additional prizes

The Boutique at Blue Harbor Resort

EOS Surf & Outdoor

The GameBoard

Jomaji Salon and Spa

Knot & Thread

The Last Sheepicorn

Mainstream Boutique in Sheboygan

Mini Mocha Cafe

Olivada

Parker John's BBQ and Pizza

Relish Kitchen Store

Salon Sase

Sonlight Books

Superior Discount Liquors - East

TLC Casuals

WordHaven BookHouse

