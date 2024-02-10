Sheboygan's Lost Sheep Yarn Shop closing, but new owners hopeful to reopen in March

The Lost Sheep Yarn Shop as seen, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — The Lost Sheep Yarn Shop, 808 Pennsylvania Ave., will close after about seven years downtown. But a new owner is taking over the business.

The yarn shop’s last day open will be Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The shop has been a sanctuary for me,” owner Pam Smith said. “I think the best way to describe how I feel about it is, with all the color — it's kind of empty right now — but full of color that people could come in here, and just no matter what was going on, the color just brought happiness, you know? It's hard to be sad when you're in a yarn shop.”

Pam Smith stands in The Lost Sheep Yarn Shop, as seen, Friday, February 9, in Sheboygan, Wis. The yarn shop is closing end of the day Feb. 10.

Smith is closing the shop to focus on her next venture in life, part of which will be spent with her grandchildren.

While open, The Lost Sheep Yarn Shop hosted “open fiber nights" on Wednesdays for people to work on knit and crochet projects, among others. Smith said a lot of friendships were made at the shop. It has been a space for people to create, relax and hold community.

Even during COVID, Smith held virtual knit-along sessions, connecting with people from places as far as California and Idaho.

“It's been a good place for people to be,” she said. “People have come in here when they've lost loved ones and didn't know where else to go. Just to sit with friends. Whatever life brought them, they knew they could come here with a safe space and friendships.”

Smith said she's been knitting for about 55 years, first learning from her grandmother as a third-grader. She knits, crochets and has even taught some of her grandchildren the craft.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

“I usually start my day in the morning with a cup of coffee and knitting, and I end it at night with knitting," Smith said. “It just relaxes me.”

The space on Pennsylvania Avenue will be occupied by an incoming interior design firm. Its Facebook and business email address will go inactive in about a week.

Story continues

Mother-daughter duo to take over yarn shop

Mother-daughter duo Eileen and Lily Madden will take over the shop, renaming it, "The Last Sheepicorn," paired with a new logo. The yarn shop will move, likely to a new location on North Eighth Street. A lease hasn’t been finalized yet, according to Eileen, but the pair hopes to open by March 21.

Eileen previously owned a letterpress printing shop when she lived in northeast Illinois. She held workshops and rented out equipment. She said she was happy there was a local yarn shop when she moved to the area about three years ago. Eileen and Lily are avid knitters, too.

“It's something you can create for somebody else, but it's very practical,” Eileen said. “Like my previous business, we mostly printed, like wedding invitations, fancy business cards. And people enjoyed them. They were nice. Some people got them, but inevitably they got recycled.”

Early Cinco de Mayo celebration: Mexican restaurant El Camino hosting Cinco de Mayo celebration ahead of closure

"When you knit something, it lasts," she continued. "Either you can enjoy it, or the person you give it to can enjoy it. Also, there’s something kind of meditative about it.”

Eileen said they plan to keep a community feel in the new space and could host classes, like natural dyeing with buckthorn, goldenrod and onion skin. They could partner with a local sheep farm for yarn, too.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Lost Sheep Yarn Shop in Sheboygan closing, new owners bring new name