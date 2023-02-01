Sheehy Auto Stores Donates $219,500 to 21 Charities in Washington, Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Richmond as Part of Annual Giving Program

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has announced donations of $219,500 among 21 charities throughout the communities they serve in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia. The donations are part of Sheehy's Annual Giving Program whereby each dealership partners with local non-profit organizations.

Since 2002, Sheehy Auto Stores has donated more than $2.2 million to various charities as part of their annual year-end giving campaign.

"We believe we are uniquely positioned to identify effective local charities who are doing great work in each community we serve. Many of these charities get overlooked by large national companies who do business in our area," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "These annual donations are our way of filling that gap and staying connected with our communities that are so good to us."

In the Washington, D.C. area, $98,000 was donated to charities including:

Women Who Care Ministries ($10,000)

MANNA Food Center ($10,000)

Good Shepherd Catholic Church ($9,000)

Ecumenical Community Helping Others ($17,000)

Fauquier F.I.S.H. ($17,000)

The. St. Lucy Project/Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington ($11,000)

Food for Others ($3,000)

Western Fairfax Christian Ministries ($6,500)

Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services ($12,000)

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank ($2,500)

Non-profit organizations in Baltimore, Maryland that received $60,500 included:

Believe in Tomorrow's Children Foundation ($8,000)

Maryland SCPA ($2,500)

Center for Children ($12,000)

Naval Academy Athletic Association ($30,000)

Anne Arundel CASA ($8,000)

In Hagerstown, Maryland, $16,000 was donated to:

Community Free Clinic

In the Richmond, Virginia market, $45,000 was distributed to:

Mercy Mall of Virginia ($10,000)

ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation ($10,000)

ACES ($10,000)

Boys & Girls Club of Hanover ($5,000)

Jacob's Choice ($10,000)

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy's growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: "One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust." The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 30 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include Buick GMC, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan, and Harley-Davidson. Sheehy's focus and execution on customer loyalty has earned their distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers they represent. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com .

Story continues

CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

352993@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheehy-auto-stores-donates-219-500-to-21-charities-in-washington-baltimore-hagerstown-and-richmond-as-part-of-annual-giving-program-301735300.html

SOURCE Sheehy Auto Stores