U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.74
    +4.55 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,538.93
    +42.87 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,509.78
    +23.58 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.43
    +17.79 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.72
    +0.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.80
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1542
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6000
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6230
    +0.3010 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,202.43
    -1,288.20 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.00
    -5.77 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

SheeldMarket raises $10 million for its institutional crypto investment platform

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Paris-based cryptocurrency broker SheeldMarket has raised a $10 million Series A funding round led by Atomico. As a EU-registered broker, the company wants to help institutional investors buy and sell crypto assets in a regulated way.

Most cryptocurrency products designed for institutional investors focus on American or Asian investors. SheeldMarket thinks it can convince institutional investors in Europe by complying with local regulation and offering a product that works better for European investors.

In addition to Atomico, Semantic also participated in today’s funding round. Several angel investors also participated, such as Pascal Gauthier (CEO of Ledger) and Alexis Bonillo (co-founder of Zenly).

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies as an institutional investor, you have to deal with several products and services, such as exchanges, custodians and over-the-counter providers. Customers using SheeldMarket can get started more easily.

When you start working with SheeldMarket, you can deposit your funds directly with SheeldMarket. After that, the startup lets you process market orders through multiple crypto exchanges and over-the-counter platforms. SheeldMarket automatically routes your order to the platform that offers the best exchange rate and/or enough liquidity. The average order size on the platform is $150,000.

“We appreciate SheeldMarket's advanced platform because it allows us to execute very large trades across multiple global crypto exchanges, in a regulated way, using advanced algorithms. This has been a gamechanger for us when it comes to saving time, manpower and trading costs compared to trying to execute the same volume of trades manually,” Wave Financial’s Benjamin Tsai said in a statement.

In addition to improving its current product offering, SheeldMarket also wants to integrate with decentralized finance protocols (DeFi). This way, it could open up high-yield opportunities to financial investors.

And this is key to understanding the potential of these prime brokers. Institutional investors aren’t just looking for ways to expose part of their portfolio to crypto price changes. DeFi opens up a ton of possibilities with new, sophisticated financial products. And institutional investors always like to be able to access more markets and more products.

Image Credits: SheeldMarket

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto and DAOs: What are decentralized autonomous organizations?

    A company owned and run by its shareholders, its rules and structure locked in by immutable code on the blockchain—that's a DAO.

  • Inside Africa’s biggest cryptocurrency scams

    Africa is home to the world’s smallest cryptocurrency economies, but is also one of the fastest-growing regions for crypto adoption. Because cryptocurrencies promise a swift, convenient, and efficient means of investment, cross-border payments, and remittances, they attract many adopters in the continent. Over the past few years, many cryptocurrency swindles have been reported in different African countries, leading to millions of dollars in losses for investors who were originally promised high returns.

  • Jill Duggar Suffered Miscarriage After Becoming Pregnant with Third Child: 'We Love & Miss You'

    Jill and Derick Dillard share sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4

  • IMF warns cryptocurrencies may threaten financial stability without regulation

    Risks stemming from the boom in “appear contained for now,” but they should be monitored closely, the global body warned.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Plug Power stock rallies toward 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • Boeing’s Third-Quarter Deliveries Miss Estimates. The Stock Rises Anyway.

    Boeing delivers 85 jets in the third quarter, up from 79 aircraft in the second quarter. Wall Street, however, was expecting more than 100 planes to be shipped.