Sheer Logistics Announces Growth Investment by Industry Veterans Eddie Leshin and Brian Winshall and Monroe Capital

·5 min read

Investment will bolster Sheer's Managed Transportation Services offering

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SheerTrans Solutions ("Sheer Logistics") announced today that it completed a debt and equity co-investment with industry veterans Eddie Leshin and Brian Winshall of Woodlawn Partners and Monroe Capital LLC. Woodlawn Partners and Monroe Capital partnered with Joe Egertson, the founder of Sheer Logistics, who has retained a significant ownership stake in the business and will continue as CEO. The new capital and partnership will be used primarily for technology product & platform development, growing marketing & sales, and other initiatives that will accelerate Sheer's mission to drive supply chain efficiency, transparency, and profitable growth for shippers across the globe.

Sheer Logistics - Think Logistically - We’re here to modernize every link in your supply chain.
Sheer Logistics - Think Logistically - We’re here to modernize every link in your supply chain.

Sheer Logistics has built industry leading Managed Transportation Services (MTS) proven to deliver efficiency gains through integrations & automation, cost reductions through procurement & optimization, visibility & agility through control towers, improved strategic management through automated data capture & business intelligence tools, and long-term partnerships of substantial value to their clients. While MTS and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) have a proven need and value for shippers of all sizes, most MTS & TMS providers have focused on the largest shippers leaving the mid-market underserved. Sheer Logistics specializes in providing MTS solutions to mid-market shippers which have an annual transportation spend spanning $5M to $100M. Sheer Logistics built proprietary middleware technology proven to significantly reduce implementation time, complexity, and resources which has been a challenge for many shippers, MTS providers, and TMS providers. In addition to MTS, Sheer Logistics offers multi-modal Brokerage, Freight Audit & Pay, SaaS TMS, and other complementary services, all of which focus on transparency and strategic value beyond a commoditized transaction.

"Woodlawn and Monroe are experienced investors with a great reputation for truly partnering with management teams to help businesses accelerate growth," said Joe Egertson, Founder and CEO of Sheer. "The partnership brings new capital and perspectives that will serve as the catalyst for the next phase of growth at Sheer."

Greg Bregstone and operating partners Eddie Leshin & Brian Winshall led the investment for Woodlawn Partners. Eddie Leshin was a former executive at American Backhaulers, C.H. Robinson, and Coyote Logistics. Brian Winshall, who also worked at American Backhaulers and C.H. Robinson, was also a former executive at AFN and GlobalTranz. The experience and resources of the Woodlawn team will help Sheer attract new talent, accelerate growth, and increase the value Sheer delivers to its clients, carriers, and partners.

"We have a lot of experience with Managed Transportation, Brokerage, and logistics tech from early stage to mature companies," said Eddie Leshin, Operating Partner of Woodlawn Partners.

"After looking at hundreds of brokerages and technology providers as well as numerous providers who either have, or claimed to have Managed Transportation Services, it was obvious that Sheer has a better solution and platform for growth when compared to others.

"What Joe and the Sheer leadership team have built and the value they have been able to deliver to Sheer's clients, carriers, and partners through superior MTS solution design, implementation, execution, and continuous improvement is very impressive. We are extremely excited to support Sheer's next phase of growth," said Brian Winshall, Operating Partner of Woodlawn Partners.

Republic Partners served as the financial advisor to Sheer Logistics.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics focuses on transparency and value providing clients with a comprehensive offering of technology-enabled supply chain and logistics solutions including managed transportation, multi-modal brokerage, consulting, and other complimentary services. Sheer Logistics built proprietary middleware that significantly reduces the complexity, time, and overall resources required for integration, ongoing data exchange, and surfacing actionable intelligence. Sheer utilizes a consultative approach to help businesses unlock their supply chain potential with integrated solutions, industry leading software, and a highly experienced staff of supply chain professionals. For more information, please visit www.sheerlogistics.com.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

About Woodlawn Partners

Located in Chicago, Woodlawn Partners acquires businesses and becomes directly involved in helping them to achieve long-term potential. The company's primary responsibility is to provide continued opportunities for employees and value to customers while also tailoring each transaction and succession strategy around a business owner's personal and financial needs. For more information, please visit www.woodlawnpartners.com.

Sheer Logistics - St. Louis, MO - Sheer Logistics is a leading logistics services provider with analytics in its DNA. Every decision we make is driven by deep data intelligence and complete transparency because it's your business—you deserve a clear picture.
Sheer Logistics - St. Louis, MO - Sheer Logistics is a leading logistics services provider with analytics in its DNA. Every decision we make is driven by deep data intelligence and complete transparency because it’s your business—you deserve a clear picture.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheer-logistics-announces-growth-investment-by-industry-veterans-eddie-leshin-and-brian-winshall-and-monroe-capital-301643321.html

SOURCE Sheer Logistics

