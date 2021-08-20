U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.60
    +34.80 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,141.77
    +247.65 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,696.17
    +154.38 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.76
    +34.34 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.65
    -1.04 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8380
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,699.52
    +3,046.18 (+6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.77
    +34.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Sheesha Finance has Parted with Former COO Benjamin Leff as of 8th August 2021

Sheesha Finance
·1 min read

UAE, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheeshafinance.io/), the first comprehensive DeFi solution for investors to easily access a variety of projects while solving issues surrounding locked crypto assets, today announced:
“Sheesha Finance regrets to announce that it has parted ways with former COO Benjamin Leff as of 8th August 2021. We thank Mr. Leff for his efforts as Sheesha developed and grew into the thriving financial community it is today. As part of Mr. Leff’s departure, Sheesha has transitioned to a new domain sheeshafinance.io and has rolled out new and improved platforms on Telegram, Twitter, Youtube, and Medium. We look forward to communicating with our investors and community on each of these new platforms. Should any of our dedicated community have any questions or concerns regarding this transition, please direct your inquiries to general@sheeshafinance.io. We are looking forward to a bright future and wish Mr. Leff the best of luck on his future endeavors.

Founder and CEO
Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki


To learn more about Sheesha Finance, join their updated Telegram group.


About Sheesha Finance
Sheesha Finance (https://sheeshafinance.io/) is the leading DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects, solving locked crypto inaccessibility in DeFi. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.
Twitter - Medium - Telegram - Gitbook - LinkedIn
Media Contact: Transform Group

CONTACT: sheesha@transformgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • The Fed is 'not going anywhere quickly here': Strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest market action.

  • Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health Stocks Notched Higher on Friday

    Following a severe beating for all three stocks, their share prices seem to be getting some support.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Foot Locker beats earnings estimates, Deere crops up new guidance, Applied Materials tops estimates amid chip shortage

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Footlocker dashes past estimates as the company posted earnings that caused the stock to surge, John Deere offering new guidance after strong demand doubled its quarterly profits, and Applied Material reporting an earnings beat despite concerns over a chip shortage.

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady income stream to supplement your Social Security payments. You could spread out your investments among stocks that generate attractive dividend income, such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and those that generate slightly lower yield income but can be handy should you need to liquidate your position on short notice. Utilities, such as Southern Company (NYSE: SO), fit the bill here.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;