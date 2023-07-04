Sheetz Independence Day special: Gasoline at $1.776 per gallon

To mark Independence Day, Sheetz has cut gasoline prices to $1.776 per gallon.

Sheetz is celebrating the nation's birthday by cutting gasoline prices to $1.776 per gallon.

The promotion is good July 4th only and will last all day or while promotional gallons last.

The discount applies to regular, E85 (flex fuel), unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel at Sheetz locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

It does not apply to diesel or Ethanol Free (E0) fuel.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” Travis Sheetz, the company's president and CEO said in a statement. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

Sheetz often offers promotional fuel prices, and last July 4th offered prices of $3.99.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

The Sheetz price is about half the national average of $3.53 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. In Ohio, the average prices is $3.28 per gallon and the price in Franklin County is $3.40 per gallon.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based restaurant, convenience store and gas station company opened its first central Ohio store in 2021 and has been expanding aggressively since with a goal of having 50 area stores by 2025.

Sheetz now operates more than 15 central Ohio stores, although some communities have prevented Sheetz from opening some locations.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One fuel station chain offers July 4th gas for $1.776