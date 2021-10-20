U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.00
    -4.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.00
    -0.96 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.65
    -0.66 (-4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4310
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,835.47
    +1,596.36 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.59
    +17.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.81
    +3.28 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Sheeva.AI Announces Techstars Follow-On Investment and Italy's VentureUp Award 2021

·3 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheeva.AI today announced it has closed a follow-on investment from Techstars to accelerate adoption of its connected vehicle technology and Open API platform for the automation of location-based services and in-car payments. Sheeva.AI is an alum of Techstars Smart Mobility accelerator program 2020 (Turin, Italy).

This builds on the recent strategic investment from Japan's Hagiwara Electronics Co., Ltd. and on the news that Sheeva.AI was one of two winners of the VentureUp Forum's 2021 award for their collaboration in Italy and the EU, signaling strong interest in Sheeva.AI's platform both regionally and internationally. The VentureUp award has been promoted by BonelliErede and Invitalia together with AIFI and in cooperation with Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione CRT and Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center.

Martin Olczyk, Managing Director at Techstars, said, "Our accelerator programs are designed to find exciting startups who are poised to make a huge impact on the market and society. Sheeva.AI is one such startup."

"They took a software-first approach and developed an API platform that can resolve today's market fragmentation and accelerate the consumption of in-vehicle services for every connected vehicle, from autonomous and EV to virtually any car on the road today."

Sheeva.AI's platform enables OEMs and services providers alike to utilize real-time vehicle location to automate payments, trigger driver-centric contextual events, and streamline consumption of vehicle services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, tolls, curbside retail, and more. Sheeva.AI has expanded with offices in Turin, Detroit, San Francisco, and New Delhi, to drive regional and global adoption of their API platform.

Evgeny Klochikhin, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Sheeva.AI, said, "We are excited to have Techstars double-down on their support of Sheeva.AI. Their amazing program helped focus our approach and expand into the European market. We look forward to learning more from their expertise as we drive our growth to millions of vehicles in the next two years."

About Sheeva.AI

Sheeva.AI provides a flexible, low-cost platform that uses precise (< 2-meter accuracy) geolocation of connected vehicles – even in deep urban canyons – to enable contactless, automatic payments in the cloud.

Sheeva.AI's platform integrates via open APIs to enable payments and automation for services like fuel, charging, toll payment, parking, curbside pick-up, and more. Unlike most Vehicle Location-Based Services (VLBS) systems, Sheeva.AI provides a low-cost and highly flexible way to enable vehicle-based payments and services extensible to existing mobile apps, in-vehicle apps, and location-based services without the need for new architecture or expensive hardware deployments.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market cap of more than $209B. www.techstars.com

All trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are the property of their respective owners and are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

For more information, please visit https://Sheeva.AI/
Press contact: press@sheeva.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheevaai-announces-techstars-follow-on-investment-and-italys-ventureup-award-2021-301404181.html

SOURCE Sheeva.AI

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 20th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for the majors on Tuesday, avoiding a fall back to Tuesday’s lows would be key in supporting a bullish day ahead.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what you need to know about the new MacBook Pros and 3rd-generation AirPods.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 20th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s return to $64,000 levels, a move through to $65,000 and a fresh all-time high would deliver support to the broader market,

  • Google’s New Pixel and Android Beef Up iPhone Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Google launched the latest Pixel smartphones Tuesday, betting on its first custom-designed system processor and a new version of the Android operating system to lure buyers away from Apple Inc.’s iPhone.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to E

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a day in the red.

  • Apple Dodges Widespread Parts Shortage With New Mac and AirPods Launches

    Ongoing industrywide concerns about chip shortages and manufacturing capacity don't seem to be hampering the company's ability to roll out new products.

  • Bitcoin price – live: Crypto expert makes ‘parabolic’ prediction as BTC nears all-time high

    All the latest cryptocurrency news, updates and analysis

  • Apple's latest products are 'bending the power performance curve’: Analyst

    R "Ray" Wang, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest product releases from Apple ahead of the holiday season.&nbsp;

  • Apple unveils new MacBooks, AirPods

    Apple unveiled its latest products Monday, including two new MacBook Pro models that use in-house Apple Silicon chips, a new generation of AirPods, and a $5-per-month music streaming service. The new 14- and 16-inch laptops eliminated the "Touch Bar" and restored several connectors - including the company's "MagSafe" power connector - that had disappeared in recent years, angering some of the company's users.Apple said the 14-inch model will start at $1,999 and the 16-inch model will start at $2,499. Both computers will start shipping next week.Apple's two new high-powered chips are called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The chips are meant to have better performance than the company's previous M1 chips, but do so while using less power than rival chips from firms like Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.Before Monday, Apple's most powerful laptops relied on chips from Intel. The new AirPods are sweat- and water-resistant and will have some improved sound features. Apple said the new AirPods will cost $179 and start shipping next week.

  • Netflix says 142 million households watched Korean series 'Squid Game'

    Squid Game was watched by around 142 million households worldwide.

  • Phunware Acquires This Innovative High-Performance Computer Company

    Photo by Artiom Vallat on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) announced that it has acquired privately-held Lyte Technology Inc., a fast-growing provider of high-performance computer systems, and financed the closing consideration of $3.32 million with cash-on-hand and unsecured, non-dilutive debt. The Company also expects to report net reve

  • Race for Most All-Encompassing Restaurant POS Heats Up with Fiserv’s BentoBox Acquisition

    The race for tech providers to fold all of restaurants’ digital needs into one point of sale (POS)-centric solution is growing more competitive. Fiserv announced Monday (Oct. 18) that it has signed an agreement to acquire restaurant marketing and commerce platform BentoBox with a goal to integrate the company’s technology into Fiserv’s Clover restaurant technology […]

  • Apple to sell fewer iPhones as chip crisis bites, J.P.Morgan says

    The brokerage trimmed its iPhone revenue estimate to $63 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which would be a yearly fall of nearly 4%, analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to clients. Last week, Needham said it expected iPhone 13 shipments to total 80 million units in the first quarter and cut its estimates for the holiday quarter by 10 million units citing supply chain issues including the chip shortage.

  • Apple’s $19 Screen-Cleaning Cloth Sets High Bar for Brand Extras

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emis

  • Roland's free mobile studio app helps you record fresh ideas

    Roland has launched a free mobile app, Zentracker, that helps you record ideas when they're still hot.

  • Figma continues expansion beyond design with updates to FigJam whiteboard tool

    In April of this year, collaborative design powerhouse Figma launched a whiteboarding tool called FigJam. A separate tool and brand from Figma, FigJam allows users to brainstorm and iterate together in an infinite whiteboard experience, complete with voice service to chat it out in the very same tool. For all intents and purposes, FigJam can be seen as an extension upstream for the design software company.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 20th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would bring support levels into play.