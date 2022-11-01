Sheffield e-sports bar to boost capacity despite noise fears

An e-sports bar has been granted permission to increase its capacity despite neighbours' concerns.

Meltdown, in Snig Hill, Sheffield, will be allowed to host up to 250 people, up from 150, after its application was approved by a licensing committee.

It comes in spite of City ward councillor, Douglas Johnson, and two residents raising fears over noise.

Bar owner Matthew Collinson said he understood the concerns and the venue would be "considerate" of others.

The decision to approve the application came after a former drum and bass nightclub - Bassbox, which was directly above Meltdown - was shut down by the council following extreme noise issues among other problems, according to the local democracy reporting service.

Mr Collinson told the meeting he had agreed a number of conditions with the council's environmental health department - including an 23:00 curfew - which he hoped would "be enough".

He added: "We are not planning on using it to excess, we are not planning all-night raves or anything like that, we are quite considerate, and we have been considerate in the past."

Jayne Dunn, chair of the committee, said were the bar to break any of the conditions "we will be able to take action".

