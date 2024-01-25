Shein investors selling stock at 30% discount- Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A Shein logo is pictured at the company's office in the central business district of Singapore

(Reuters) - Shein's investors are trying to sell shares in the private market at prices that value the Chinese online retailer as low as $45 billion, or a discount of around 30% to its valuation about a month back, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Shareholders' stock sales in late 2023 valued Shein between $45 billion to $55 billion, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shein, according to Reuters sources, was valued at $66 billion in a fundraising in May.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fashion giant, which sells cheap fashion in more than 150 countries, has been facing several complications as it seeks Beijing's nod to go public in the United States.

The Cyberspace Administration of China conducted a cybersecurity review of the company in mid-January, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, its rival Temu filed a lawsuit last month alleging Shein employed "Mafia-style intimidation" to coerce suppliers common to both companies to stop working with Temu.

