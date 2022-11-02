SHEIN Opens 170,000 sq ft. Warehouse and Office in GTA

New facility to add approximately 200 new jobs by end of 2023 and drive local economic growth

SHEIN Opens Warehouse and Office in GTA

10 Canfield Drive, Markham, ON

Toronto, ON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, today announced it has opened its new Canadian corporate office and the company’s first-ever distribution facility in Greater Toronto Area(GTA). The office and warehouse facility, which will help to better serve and support customers across the country, is located at 10 Canfield Drive, Markham, ON.

“We’re excited to continue to call the Greater Toronto Area home while creating new jobs in the community,” said Vito Zhong, General Manager of SHEIN Canada. "Our new facility will help us cut shipping times for Canadian customers and reduce the number of packages in the international shipping stream – delivering on two of our key business priorities."

The nearly 170,000 sq. ft. office and distribution facility will serve as the new home for SHEIN Canada’s corporate employees, distribution workers and additional support staff. It will also become SHEIN’s main distribution hub in the country, distributing fashion, beauty and lifestyle products to customers across all provinces and territories, thus reducing the need for international shipping and handling and reducing delivery times for customers.

Additionally, with the opening of this new facility, SHEIN Canada plans to add approximately 200 new corporate and warehouse jobs, which will offer competitive salaries and benefits, by the end of 2023. These new jobs will help to strengthen the greater Toronto economy and allow SHEIN to continue offering quality customer service to Canadian consumers.

The opening of this new space in Canada comes on the heels of SHEIN announcing the expansion of its U.S. distribution facility in Whitestown, Indiana, which is expected to generate $175M per year in economic impact to the local region, as well as a new facility in Wroclaw, Poland. SHEIN plans to open two additional facilities in the U.S. in 2023.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com

