Shekel’s Longest Rout Since 1984 Continues As Central Bank Stands Pat

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s currency and bonds extended their declines even after the Bank of Israel kept its policy interest rate unchanged as investors worried over the potential for the war to escalate and hit the economy harder.

The shekel declined as much as 0.2% to 4.0649 per dollar, extending its run of losses to an 11th day, the longest since 1984. Ten-year dollar bonds dropped for an eighth successive day, while credit default swaps surged to the highest level in 11 years. The benchmark TA-35 Index of stocks slid to the lowest since July 2021.

The Bank Israel kept its benchmark rate at 4.75% on Monday, in line with forecasts from almost all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The decision sought to build on policymakers’ efforts to defend the value of the country’s assets via a $45 billion program of market intervention. Updated projections from the Bank of Israel’s research department showed slower economic growth this year and next, even after assuming the conflict is contained.

“There is a catch-22 on policy rates,” said Hasnain Malik, a Dubai-based strategist at Tellimer. “The real interest rate is positive 1% and the war is going to hurt growth but the war is driving currency weakness. Holding rates steady is a response to that.”

Ten-year dollar bonds dropped as much as 1 cent on the dollar to 87.05, bringing the yield to 6.42%. The cost to hedge against a sovereign default in the next five years increased 15 basis points to almost 152, the highest since 2012.

“Ultimately, the progress of the war and how wide are the domestic political splits as and when the war ends matter much more than rate decisions for Israeli asset prices,” Malik said.

Bearish bets on the shekel have risen sharply since Hamas raided Israel on Oct. 7. The premium to protect against shekel declines over one month — versus hedging against its gains — climbed to 1.6 percentage points on Monday, the highest level since August, risk reversals show.

“The decision to hold rates, in line with commentary from policymakers last week, acts as a way of providing certainty for investors at a time when there is little,” said Simon Harvey, head of foreign-exchange analysis at Monex Europe Ltd. “The decision hasn’t acted as a springboard for markets to turn more constructive on the shekel given the risk of escalation or a more protracted war of attrition.”

