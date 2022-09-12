U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

Shell Chooses Driivz’s EV charging and smart energy management platform

Driivz
·2 min read
Driivz
Driivz

Driivz EV charging and smart energy management platform to support further European EV charging growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, announced today that Shell has selected the Driivz EV charging and smart energy management platform to help accelerate the build out of new charging locations in more than 10 European countries, supporting Shell’s ambition to operate over 500,000 charge points globally by 2025 and 2,500,000 by 2030.

“We are thrilled to help Shell realize its commitment to providing the best and most convenient EV charging experience available,” said Doron Frenkel, CEO and founder of Driivz. “We are excited about the synergies between our two companies and our shared vision for emobility and sustainability for the health of the planet.”

Initially, Shell will deploy Driivz’s EV charge point operations management software as the framework for new installations in Austria and France, leveraging the platform’s scalability to expand to other European markets.

Operational excellence is a core pillar of the Driivz platform, which provides real-time monitoring of charger status and remote self-healing capabilities that proactively resolve up to 80% of charger issues, enabling Shell to deliver a superior charging experience. The Driivz platform is hardware-agnostic and supports many charger types and standards, providing Shell with a solution that is future-ready and backwards-compatible for all OCPP protocols, and capable of roaming with other EV charging networks. The Driivz solution will integrate with Shell’s driver-facing “Shell Recharge” app. Driivz’s smart energy management software and proprietary interface for EV fleet management complement Shell’s support for commercial and fleet customers in decarbonizing and electrifying their fleets.

About Driivz
Driivz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a leading global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Based in Israel, Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers in more than 25 countries, including global industry players such as Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer and eMobility Power. Driivz's platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by more than 1 million EV drivers. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com.

Media Contact:
Montner Tech PR
Deb Montner
dmontner@montner.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum’s Transition to PoS Could Push PoW By The ‘Wayside’, Ethereum Co-founder Says

    Anthony Di lorio, one of Ethereum’s founders, highlighted the time and effort that the Ethereum Foundation has invested in the change.

  • Leaked video shows Meta’s upcoming ‘Quest Pro’ VR headset before launch event

    A label on the box notes the device is ‘Not for resale’ and is an ‘engineering sample’

  • Demand for Apple’s New iPhones Looks Strong, These Analysts Say. What Investors Should Know.

    Apple launched several new products on Wednesday, among them iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

  • 2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality

    Two companies that have a good chance of successfully tapping into this growing market are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Like so many other tech companies right now, Microsoft has its own AR/VR headset. Industrial manufacturers and healthcare companies have used Hololens to train employees, and so far Hololens already has 200 partner apps for the device, in addition to Microsoft's own apps.

  • Inventor Behind Amazon’s Alexa Raises Funds for AI Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- The inventor of several key technologies used by Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa service raised $20 million to fund a new startup in the UK.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastWilliam Tunstall-Pedoe said hi

  • Apple didn't hike US iPhone prices — but its new products will boost its bottom line

    Apple's latest iPhone and Apple Watch are all about spending more and getting you to stick around longer.

  • 3 Top Data Center Stocks to Buy Right Now

    While global economic growth has slowed in 2022 due to inflation and other macroeconomic factors, one area of the economy in particular is firing on all cylinders: Data centers. All of that information needs to be computed, moved around, and stored, and a data center upgrade cycle is underway to facilitate this boom in digital activity. Here's why they think these three are top data center stocks to buy right now.

  • NEAR Blockchain Moves Ahead with Phase One of Sharding Upgrade

    As a part of NEAR’s four-step plan to shard the network over the next year, the protocol will introduce 200 new validators.

  • Tech Rally Haunted by ‘Palpable Fear’ of Chip Industry Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are treading on shaky ground despite last week’s rally as chipmakers signal more trouble may be ahead in an industry notorious for its booms and busts.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts

  • Recent uptick might appease Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) institutional owners after losing 17% over the past year

    If you want to know who really controls Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTWO ), then you'll have to look...

  • 7 Little-Known iPhone Features You Should Be Using

    On Sept. 7, Apple announced the upcoming release of the brand-new iPhone 14 line, which will include the standard iPhone 14 (starts at $799), 14 Plus (starts at $899), 14 Pro (starts at $999), and 14 Pro Max (starts at $1,099). While there are many buzzy features that will come along with this update, including the ability to unsend and edit iMessages, new safety features, and upgrades to Apple Pay, I'm willing to bet that your current iPhone has a few features you may not have ever used. Let's face it, it can be an expensive prospect to be an Apple fan -- trust me, I know.

  • 5 Ways to Save Money on the iPhone 14

    It's September, which means Halloween supplies are hitting the shelves, pumpkin spice lattes are back -- and the new iPhones have been announced. Of course, if you're already salivating over the idea of the latest iPhone in your hands, you've probably also already seen the four-digit price tags many of the options are sporting this season. The single best way to get a deal on a new iPhone 14 is to trade in another phone.

  • Ethereum blockchain set for 'monumental' overhaul

    An army of computer programmers scattered across the globe is set to attempt one of the biggest software upgrades the crypto sector has ever seen this week to reduce its environmentally unfriendly energy consumption.

  • This robot catches grandma before she falls

    Researchers this week unveiled a new robot that can predict and catch seniors before they fall - a potentially major development in caring for the world's rapidly aging population. The new device, which looks like a motorized wheelchair, has guard rails that come up to a person's hip and are outfitted with sensors to judge when a person begins to go off balance. Users strap into a harness, and when they are starting to tip, the robot engages it to keep them from falling.Subscribe to The Post Mos

  • This Week in Apps: Apple's event brings a 'dynamic Island,' new widgets and iOS 16

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.

  • Why Apple is taking a bet on selling safety as a service

    The march to subscription-everything continues, from streaming services to car features, and now even to your personal well-being, with Apple’s recent announcements setting the groundwork for a new type of subscription: Safety as a Service.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • Google invests $1.2 million in Black-led startups in Atlanta

    Georgia had more startup recipients than any other state in this year's Black Founders Fund than any other state.

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.

  • Two ways of thinking about this chart of stocks and recessions

    This annotated long-term chart of the S&P 500 comes from Deutsche Bank. Recessions are shaded in gray.