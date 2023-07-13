Shell considers selling green energy stake in shift back oil and gas

Wind turbines, oil barrels and the Shell logo illustration

Shell is exploring selling a stake in its green energy business as it focuses investment in oil and gas.

The FTSE 100 company is said to have approached third parties about offloading part of its global renewable power operations just days after its chief executive warned cutting oil and gas production risked driving up the cost of living.

Another option could see Shell establish the renewables arm as a more separate and independent business.

Both possibilities will be seen as steps towards a potential spinoff of Shell’s green power assets, which activist investors have long been pushing bosses to consider.

A spokesman for Shell declined to comment on the report but pointed to previous statements that the company’s future strategy would involve “dilutions” – the selling down of stakes – in its various renewable power interests.

Under new chief executive Wael Sawan, who took over in January, the company has scaled back its green energy commitments to focus on more profitable businesses such as natural gas production and trading.

That has prompted criticism from some investors – including the Church of England’s pension fund – but the moves are aimed at addressing concerns raised by others about the “valuation gap” between Shell and its more oil and gas-focused American peers.

Last week, Mr Sawan insisted that the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” to avoid a surge in energy costs as households struggle with the cost of living.

Discussions about the renewables business are still at an early stage and Shell may also consider allowing outside investors to buy stakes in its downstream operations – those involved in refining or processing of oil and gas, Bloomberg reported.

A Shell spokesman said: “We have no comment on the substance of this story.

“As we made clear at our capital markets day event last month, Shell will selectively invest in power, focusing on markets where its trading activities and customer reach can help to deliver higher returns, while also using the access to green electrons to enable growth in low-carbon energy solutions.

“We also stated that dilutions from our power interests are part of our plans to deliver our strategic objectives.

“Power remains an important part of our strategy and will support Shell to get to net zero by 2050.

“We look to power to become a growing source of low-carbon value for Shell.”

A major shake-up of Shell’s renewables businesses will throw up further questions about the extent of the company’s commitment to green energy.

Under Mr Sawan, the company has increased its focus on generating profits from fossil fuels and vowed to ramp up shareholder payouts, while pumping the brakes on investment in renewables.

The change in approach prompted the Church’s pensions board to personally criticise Sawan in May for overseeing a “return to the pursuit of maximising short-term returns” that would make the switch to green power “more unstable”.

However, Biraj Borkhataria, a senior analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the majority of shareholders wanted the company to concentrate on boosting profits, pointing to the fact that oil and gas assets tend to offer double the returns of renewables such as solar and wind.

Spinning out the renewables arm could help to boost Shell’s stock market valuation, which may actually be hurt by its current green energy businesses, he added.

Mr Borkhataria said: “It’s clear that these types of [renewable] assets do not get reflected in Shell’s valuation – typically, the company actually gets penalised for it.

“So there is an opportunity to realise and crystallise that value gap... and that frees up capital which can be put elsewhere.

“If I’m a Shell shareholder, I think it’s okay to be a fast follower in some areas rather than a first mover.”

He warned however that a full break-up of the company and its renewables business was unlikely in the long run because Shell’s current integrated structure – spanning businesses at all different stages of the energy supply chain – was seen as an advantage.

Third Point, the Wall Street hedge fund run by activist investor Daniel Loeb, has been agitating for a spinoff of both the renewables and liquified natural gas businesses, arguing that these fast-growing units are being held back by legacy divisions.

But Mr Borkhataria said: “It’s great that some shareholders are willing to be more vocal about how much unrealised value there is. But do I think Third Point will be successful in breaking up the company? No.”

Shell insists its plan to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050 remains in place, although it has not yet set out detailed proposals to achieve this.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.