Shell Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Shell (LON:SHEL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$316.6b (down 17% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$19.4b (down 54% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.1% (down from 11% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$2.88 (down from US$5.76 in FY 2022).

SHEL Production and Reserves

Oil reserves

Proven reserves: 4661 MMbbls.

Gas reserves

Proven reserves: 29729 Bcf.

Combined production

Oil equivalent production: 1019 MMboe (1046 MMboe in FY 2022).

LSE:SHEL Revenue and Expenses Breakdown March 17th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Shell Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 20%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Chemicals and Products segment contributing a total revenue of US$121.0b (38% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$238.1b amounted to 75% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Depreciation & Amortisation (D&A) costs, amounting to US$23.0b (39% of total expenses). Explore how SHEL's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 1.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 1.6% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 3.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Shell that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.