Shell Hits Record High on Rising Energy Prices, Strategy Shift
(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc shares hit a record high as rising energy prices and the new CEO’s stronger focus on the core oil and gas business attracted investors.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Army Says Hamas Officials Dead; Over 600,000 in Gaza Flee South
US Pushes to Contain Israel-Hamas War, Warns Iran About Escalation
Global Markets Stable as US Pushes to Contain Middle East War
Shares of the company rose as high as 2,758 pence in London on Monday, marking a threefold increase from the pandemic-era low of 878.3 pence three years ago.
The price recovery follows a series of strategic pivots by Shell under different leaders. As oil and gas prices collapsed during the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic, then-Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden slashed the company’s dividend by two thirds, accelerated its shift to cleaner forms of energy and pledged to hit net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
His successor in the top job, Wael Sawan, has maintained the mid-century carbon target but is directing a greater proportion of the company’s investment into oil and gas. He is seeking to win over investors with higher returns stemming from a “ruthless” focus on performance and financial discipline.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Wall Street’s Surprising Quest for Ways to Finance Coal Again
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.