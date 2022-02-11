U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.87
    +12.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,380.59
    +139.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,208.51
    +22.87 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.69
    +11.53 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.94
    +1.06 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.36 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0170
    -0.0140 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8100
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,642.59
    -1,057.23 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.51
    +13.55 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,658.85
    -13.55 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. RECEIVES OFFER FOR REMAINING UNITS FROM SHELL PIPELINE COMPANY L.P.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHLX

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) ("SHLX" or the "Partnership") announces that it has received a non-binding, preliminary proposal letter from Shell Pipeline Company LP ("SPLC") to acquire all of the Partnership's issued and outstanding common units not already owned by SPLC or its affiliates at a value of $12.89 per each issued and outstanding publicly held common unit of the Partnership (the "Proposal"). The Board of Directors of our general partner intends to appoint a conflicts committee to review, evaluate and negotiate the Proposal. SHLX will provide further information as appropriate.

The proposed transaction is subject to a number of contingencies, including the approval of the Board of Directors of our general partner, the negotiation of a definitive agreement concerning the transaction, and the satisfaction of conditions to the consummation of a transaction set forth in any such definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that such definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated on the terms described above or at all.

This offer has no impact on the safe and reliable operation of SHLX assets, which would also continue if any buy-in is completed.

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership's assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership's assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. You can identify our forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "budget," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "effort," "expect," "forecast," "goals," "objectives," "outlook," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "begin," "could," "may," "should" or "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, these statements are accompanied by cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements. In particular, expressed or implied statements concerning any proposal or proposed transaction are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Future actions, conditions or events and future results of operations may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, February 11, 2022, and we disclaim any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this paragraph. Many of the factors that will determine these events are beyond our ability to control or predict.

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shell-midstream-partners-lp-receives-offer-for-remaining-units-from-shell-pipeline-company-lp-301480652.html

SOURCE Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SHELL PIPELINE COMPANY LP ANNOUNCES OFFER FOR REMAINING UNITS OF SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

    Shell Pipeline Company LP ("Shell") today announces it has made a non-binding offer to purchase all remaining common units held by the public representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) ("SHLX") for $12.89 per common unit in cash. Shell and its affiliates currently own approximately 68.5% of SHLX common units. The proposed transaction simplifies the governance of the SHLX assets, reduces costs, and provides flexibility to optimize the pipeline portfolio.

  • LNG Stocks In Focus Amid Europe's Energy Search, As Russia/Ukraine Sabers Rattle

    Liquefied natural gas prices have bolstered LNG stocks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens Europe's gas supplies.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Help You Crush Inflation

    A number of factors like easy monetary policy, supply chain issues, and labor shortages drove the annualized inflation rate to 7% in December. The good news for investors is that there are plenty of quality dividend growth stocks that can help protect your purchasing power, regardless of how long it takes the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. The confectioner Hershey (NYSE: HSY) generates enough excess cash each quarter to offer investors a 1.8% dividend yield, which is moderately higher than the S&P 500's 1.4%.

  • Fossil fuel 'giveaway?' Hydrogen power struggles toward policy in New Mexico Legislature

    “This is nothing short of a corrupt giveaway to the fossil fuel industry,” said Jeremy Nichols with WildEarth Guardians.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Big Oil Is Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil Has Already Arrived

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s oil supermajors are pumping out cash as if crude was already trading at $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainBP Plc, Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. just generated the highes

  • Report: Archives asks Justice to probe Trump record handling

    The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate whether former President Donald Trump violated federal law in the handling of documents. The referral followed several Post stories chronicling how then-President Trump dealt with documents, including tearing them up. In one report, since confirmed by the National Archives, the agency arranged the transport of 15 boxes of documents from the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after Trump's representatives discovered them and notified the archives.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Alibaba Earnings Are Coming. Here’s When, What to Expect and 4 Numbers to Watch.

    A selloff in the technology sector and macroeconomic headwinds in China make Alibaba’s looming earnings report sure to be an interesting one.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Nokia to launch equivalent of up to $342 million in stock repurchases

    Shares of Nokia Corp. rose 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the Finland-based network infrastructure company said it plans to start buying back up to EUR300 million ($341.8 million) of its stock on Feb. 14 at the earliest. The "first phase" of the company's buyback plan, which is part of a previously announced two-year EUR600 million buyback program, will end by Dec. 22, 2022. "The purpose of the repurchases is to optimize Nokia's capital structure through the reduction of capital," the c

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery Investors Should Tread Lightly

    Your favorite streaming services are about to merge, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be a good investment.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Nvidia Stock’s Next Catalyst Is Earnings After Failed Purchase of Arm

    Investors are looking past Nvidia's termination of a deal to acquire chip-designer Arm and are instead focusing on next week's earnings report from the company.