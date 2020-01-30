Shell Profit Misses Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc fell to the lowest in more than two years after it scaled back share buybacks, underscoring the pressure on Big Oil due to slumping natural gas prices and weaker refining and chemicals.

The energy giant’s fourth-quarter results, which also missed profit expectations, set a gloomy tone for what is expected to be a broadly weaker set of earnings for the industry. The final months of last year saw gas trade at historically low prices, while slowing economic growth shrank margins from making fuel and chemicals.

The Anglo-Dutch company will probably miss its target of buying back $25 billion of shares by the end of 2020 if the macro-economic environment doesn’t improve, Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Shell, which is currently about $10 billion short of that goal, said the next tranche of repurchases won’t exceed $1 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in each of the previous three quarters.

“We just have to take a prudent look going forward,” van Beurden said. “If we don’t see a recovery in the macro, yes, we will see $25 billion slipping into a later period.”

Shell’s B shares had fallen as much as 4.1% to 2,037 pence as of 9:19 a.m. in London, the lowest since April 2017.

“Shell’s disappointing 4Q results, with adjusted earnings below consensus, largely confirm our concerns of the waning attainability of 2020 buyback and deleveraging targets while challenging macroeconomic and commodity price conditions show no sign of easing.” -- Bloomberg Intelligence Global Energy Analyst Will Hares

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $2.93 billion, down 48% from a year earlier and falling short of the average analyst estimate of $3.15 billion.

Shell took a hit on the chemicals side of the business. Activity at the company’s plants slowed to 85% of capacity from 93% due to higher levels of maintenance. Adjusted profit in the downstream division, which includes refining and chemicals, fell 36% to $1.37 billion.

There’s been a wave of new chemical projects globally that are driving down margins for established producers. Exxon Mobil Corp., which has the biggest chemical division among oil companies, has already warned investors the unit will probably report a loss in the fourth quarter.

“Chemicals are really at the floor,” van Beurden said. “There are macroeconomic headwinds” and the spread of the coronavirus in China is very concerning.

Even as global crude benchmark Brent averaged above $62 in the fourth quarter, price weakness in Shell’s other main products pressured the company’s finances. Gearing, the ratio of net debt to equity, was 29% at the end of the period, well above Shell’s own 25% target despite the company cutting investment in projects to the lower end of its expected range of $24 billion to $29 billion.

In this environment, the slower pace of repurchases looks prudent, said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.

“The $1 billion run rate looks well covered on our estimates,” Borkhataria said in a note to clients. “Given gearing is 29%, we think Shell is right to be more cautious.”

The bright spot in the results was from Shell’s trading unit which posted gains mainly thanks to fuel oil, but also liquefied natural gas and power. Changes in ship-fuel regulations have been a boon for the trading industry globally.

Shell’s American rivals Exxon and Chevron Corp. are due to report results on Friday. European peers BP Plc and Total SA will release their figures next week.

