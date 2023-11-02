Shell profits boosted by oil and gas amid green energy losses

shell

Shell’s profits hit $6.2bn (£5.1bn) in the third quarter, as the energy giant was boosted by its oil and gas production.

The company said the results were driven by rising oil prices, which cancelled out a drop-off in its renewables division where the company posted a $67m loss.

It comes as Shell doubles down on its fossil fuels strategy in a bid to increase profits.

Thursday’s figures also revealed a $3.5bn share buyback, which takes the total handed to investors since January up to $23bn.

Shell’s latest results revealed $2.5bn profits from its gas operations and a further $2.2bn from its upstream oil plants. It also posted $1.4bn across its chemicals division.

Wael Sawan, Shell’s chief executive, said: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, capturing opportunities in volatile commodity markets.”

He also hailed the accelerated share buyback programme, which is linked to the belief that Shell’s shares are underpriced compared to American rivals.

Those tensions have been exacerbated by the recent mega-mergers in the US, such as last month’s deal between ExxonMobil and Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s $60bn acquisition of Hess Corporation.

Shell also confirmed in Thursday’s announcement that it was cutting capital expenditure by about $2bn a year to release more money for dividends.

Sinead Gorman, Shell’s chief financial officer said: “We set out a path to increase shareholder value. We continue to maintain discipline and have taken the decision to further lower our 2023 cash capital expenditure outlook to $23bn-25bn.”

Ms Gorman said Shell was also striving to simplify the business, which comes after it recently axed 200 jobs across its low-carbon division and sold off its retail energy arm.

She said: “We have agreed to sell our home energy business in the UK and Germany.

“And following the strategic review we announced earlier this year, divestment is the priority focus for our Singapore refining and chemical assets at the moment.

Story continues

“These have not been easy decisions. But these are necessary steps to further simplify and focus our portfolio.”

The company’s continued profits from oil and gas prompted criticism from environmental groups.

Jonathan Noronha-Gant, a campaigner at Global Witness, said: ‘’Shell’s shareholders remain some of the biggest winners of Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine and ongoing global instability.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.