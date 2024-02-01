Shell profits plunge amid falling oil prices as Greenpeace ‘party’ outside HQ

Greenpeace activists held a mock 'profit party' outside the energy giant's headquarters - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Shell has seen its profits tumble by almost 30pc on the back of falling oil and gas prices.

The British energy giant reported earnings of $28.3bn (£22.3bn) for 2023, down more than $10bn compared to 2022’s record $40bn.

However, profits in 2023 were still above any other year since 2011 when setting aside 2022’s stellar performance. Strong performance was driven by its gas trading division, which delivered earnings of $14bn for the year and $4bn in the last quarter alone.

Profits dropped sharply as wholesale oil and gas prices declined from peaks reached in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shell chief Wael Sawan took over the company in January 2023 and has refocused the business on oil and gas in an effort to win over investors.

Last summer the company dropped a pledge to cut oil production each year for the rest of the decade and Mr Sawan on Thursday talked up Shell’s increased output.

He said: “The projects which came onstream this past year at their peak will add over 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. They are part of our larger funnel set for startup by 2025. Together at their peak, all projects will add more than half a million barrels of oil equivalent a day to our production.

“They will enable us to continue providing the energy security that the world needs while delivering cash flow longevity into the future.”

Greenpeace activists staged a mock party outside the company’s London head office as Shell announced its results, with activists dressed as executives quaffing champagne and dancing around a burning sign reading ‘Your Future’.

Greenpeace demonstration comes as Shell faces growing criticism for pulling back on its commitment to a net zero transition - Chris Ratcliffe For Greenpeace Via Getty Images

Mr Sawan tried to deal with claims that the company’s profits come from damaging the planet, pointing out that Shell had cut emissions of greenhouse gases from its own operations by up to 60pc.

Shell last year also invested $5.6bn in “low carbon” energy projects including offshore wind farms and plans for Europe’s largest electrolyzer, which will make hydrogen out of water.

Mr Sawan said: “In short, we’re working hard to deliver the energy the world needs today. And we’re helping to build the energy system of the future.”

Shell’s renewables business was its worst performing division last year, with profits tumbling by a billion dollars to $705m. Most projects were loss-making, Shell said.

Losses on green investments were more than offset by profits of $10bn at its upstream division, which covers production of oil and gas. Its refineries business earned $3.5bn.

The surge in profits since 2022 means Shell, like many rivals, has raised dividends and announced share buybacks. It handed $23bn to shareholders last year and plans to buy back $3.5bn of its shares in the first quarter of 2024. Shell is also raising its dividend to 4pc.

Shares in the company rose 2.6pc, making the company the second biggest riser on the FTSE 100.

However, the announcement sparked a backlash from environmental and anti-poverty campaigners.

Global Witness, which campaigns against poverty and injustice, criticised Shell’s 2023 £18bn payout to shareholders for being at least nine times more than its entire “green” technology budget.

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift, a UK environmental group, said: “These profits are coming out of our pocket, including the many millions of UK households that are struggling to afford to stay warm this winter.”

Shell is the first of a series of oil and gas companies to report 2023 results over the next several days, with BP, Exxon, Chevron and Equinor scheduled to announce theirs next week.

Energy companies are benefiting from the continued growth in demand for oil despite the post-pandemic economic slowdown and climate concerns.

Demand is expected to rise to 103m barrels a day this year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), compared to 100m barrels of oil per day in 2019.

Demand for gas is also growing, with the IEA predicting a 2.5pc increase this year. The world used 4 trillion cubic metres of natural gas in 2022.

