U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.48
    -32.27 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,928.62
    +48.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.45
    -270.83 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.83
    -27.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.26
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +17.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.39 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8460
    -1.0420 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,505.59
    +147.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.31
    -0.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Shellworks wants to crack makeup's single-use plastic problem

Harri Weber
·2 min read

Is the beauty industry ready to wean itself off single-use plastic? Shellworks is betting on it.

Targeting cosmetics brands, the London-based biotech startup has scooped up a $6.2 million seed round to prove it can scale its petroleum-free, compostable packaging, which “performs like plastic" but breaks down in about a year, the company claims.

Shellworks’ first plastic-like product was developed using shellfish waste, but less than a year into its existence the startup pivoted to using a fat-like substance extracted from bacterial cells, which “behaves like a natural polyester” and is vegan, according to cofounder and chief product officer Amir Afshar.

Like Fifth Harmony, Shellworks kept its name despite the lineup change.

“Our vision is to break the reliance on the petroleum industry by building a new standard of packaging that is performant, cost-competitive and truly sustainable,” said CEO Insiya Jafferjee, who cofounded Shellworks after spending nearly three years at Apple.

Blue, green and beige containers made via Shellworks' plastic alternative.
Blue, green and beige containers made via Shellworks' plastic alternative.

Containers made from Shellworks' plastic alternative.

So far, Shellworks has worked with beauty brands Bybi and Liha, as well as fragrance company Sana Jardin. Down the line, the startup says it may expand into other areas, including cleaning products.

Shellworks is one of the numerous companies busy developing alternatives to plastic packaging, without the nasty 500-year decay time that's estimated for some petroleum products. Other such businesses include Notpla, which makes seaweed-based pouches for sauces, Avantium, which is developing sugar-based containers for soda and beer, and Cruz Foam, which turns shrimp shells into a Styrofoam alternative.

Packaging is to blame for roughly 70% of the beauty sector’s carbon emissions, per the British Beauty Council, an industry group.

London-based VC LocalGlobe, backer of firms like TweetDeck and TransferWise, led Shellworks' seed round, which will go towards expanding the firm’s team. Other investors in the round include Cambridge-based seed investor Founder Collective as well as former Blue Bottle CEO Bryan Meehan.

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • These Are The Top 8 Stocks To Own In A Bear Market

    The dreaded S&P 500 bear is nearly here. But don't think you need to hibernate to make money in a rough market.

  • Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California

    Gardners beware -- the invasive Amynthas agrestis, also known as the Asian jumping worm, could be wiggling around a garden near you. These worms are known for their insatiable appetite and ability to jump a foot in the air. Yes, you read that right. "True to their name, they jump and thrash immediately when handled, behaving more like a threatened snake than a worm, sometimes even breaking and shedding their tail when caught," said the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) in a re

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Fell Over 4% Today

    Shares of fuel cell technologist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) were in retreat along with the market overall today. The stock was down 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1.5% drop for the S&P 500 and a 2.6% fall for the Nasdaq Composite. The specific catalyst for the sell-off came from social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which said last night it would grow less than its previous forecast for year-over-year revenue expansion of 20% to 25%.

  • Ideanomics To Support Coast Counties Peterbilt's Transition To Electric Fleet Vehicles - Read How

    Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has signed an agreement with Coast Counties Peterbilt to deploy and operate energy and charging solutions at Coast Counties' truck dealerships in California. Financial terms were not disclosed. GridMarket facilitated the project, and Ideanomics was selected as an implementation partner through the GridMarket platform. The agreement includes a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and a Charging-as-a-Service component. Ideanomics Energy will deploy DC fast charger, renewabl

  • Rising Energy Prices - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Leads Our List of Stocks as Oil Prices Climb

    The fallout of the war and the sanctions have wreaked havoc on global markets with major indices like the S&P 500 declining 15% since the beginning of February. Consumers have also been feeling the pressure...

  • BP Moves Ahead on Clean Hydrogen Projects With UAE Energy Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decline as Snap Forecast Drags Tech Lower: Markets WrapBP Plc is moving ahead with a plan to develop a clean hydrogen project with two of the

  • Climate worries galvanize a new pro-nuclear movement in the U.S.

    Charles Komanoff was for decades an expert witness for groups working against nuclear plants, delivering blistering critiques so effective that he earned a spot at the podium when tens of thousands of protesters descended on Washington in 1979 over the Three Mile Island meltdown. Komanoff would go on to become an unrelenting adversary of Diablo Canyon, the hulking 37-year-old nuclear facility perched on a pristine stretch of California's Central Coast that had been the focal point of anti-nuclea

  • New Cummins Engine Praised for Ability to Reduce Carbon Emissions

    Global power leader Cummins Inc.’s 15-liter natural gas engine for the heavy-duty truck market in North America, which provides customers with a lower-cost option to cut greenhouse gases (GHGs), is...

  • Scientists smash solar cell efficiency record

    Quantum well technology allows breakthrough on solar cells used on Mars rovers

  • Bear sticks its nose into camper’s tent on Appalachian Trail. Now shelter is shut down

    “Hikers should plan their itineraries accordingly to avoid camping at the shelter until further notice.”

  • Duke Energy Making Rapid Clean Energy Progress, CEO Tells Shareholders at Annual Meeting

    CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) in 2021 continued to make rapid progress in its multi-year transition to clean energy sources, Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good...

  • EDP Renewables and Bristol Myers Squibb Execute Power Purchase Agreement for the Cattlemen Solar Park

    Long-term agreement will enable the continued development and eventual construction and operation of the Texas solar park that will annually power the equivalent of more than 37,000 average homes

  • Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

    The twister touched down in an open field outside Lubbock

  • Storm Chaser Films Massive Tornado in Northwest Texas

    A storm chaser was treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience of filming a massive tornado that swept through north of Morton, Texas, on May 23.Marcus Diaz filmed a video that shows a tornado spinning on the ground with lightning flashing in the background on Monday.“Get closer,” Diaz says in the video and then drives closer towards the tornado. He wrote in a Twitter comment that it was “a once-in-a-lifetime intercept.”The National Weather Service in Lubbock confirmed a tornado touched down near Morton, and also issued a severe thunderstorm watch with forecasts of hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph on Monday. Credit: Marcus Diaz via Storyful

  • IEA warns against energy crisis deepening fossil fuel reliance

    The energy security crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine must not lead to a deeper dependence on fossil fuels, International Energy (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Monday. The right investments, especially in renewable energy and nuclear power, mean the world need not choose between energy shortages and accelerated climate change due to fossil fuel emissions, Birol said at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

  • Editorial: For residents old and new, preparation is key to hurricane season

    Newcomers should get up to speed quickly on what they must do for hurricane season.

  • Floodwaters Sweep Trash Bins Down Street in Central North Carolina Amid Heavy Rainfall

    Heavy rainfall brought flooding to portions of central North Carolina on Monday, May 23.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous outlook for the region through Monday night and forecast up to 3 inches of rain.Minor flooding in urban areas would also be possible, the NWS said.This video taken by Kate Gunther Bowers in Burlington shows floodwaters pushing trash cans down a roadway. Credit: Kate Gunther Bowers via Storyful

  • Atlantic Hurricane Season Will Be ‘Above Normal,’ NOAA Says

    NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said the agency is anticipating an “above normal” Atlantic hurricane season. Scientists estimate as many as 21 named storms and six major hurricanes in 2022. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP

  • New dinosaur species discovered from fossils unearthed in Japan

    Scientists say dinosaur had distinct characteristics in its limbs and claws