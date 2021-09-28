U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

Shelton Capital Management Surpasses $4 Billion AUM Mark

·2 min read

Strong fund performance, significant advisor demand yields 33% growth of AUM in just one year.

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management, a multi-strategy investment manager, today announced that assets under management (AUM) in its suite of mutual funds and separately managed accounts have exceeded $4 billion.

Strong fund performance, significant advisor demand yields 33% growth of AUM in just one year.

Crossing $4 billion in AUM coincides with other important milestones at Shelton Capital Management, including adding key employee talent and expanding the firm's small business 401(k) offering. It also reflects strong investment performance by Shelton Capital Management's skilled portfolio teams, which manage six top-ranked funds by Morningstar, as well as significant advisor interest in its unique investment line-up.

"This milestone represents a significant accomplishment for our team at Shelton, said Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton Capital Management. Our team has attained an average growth rate of roughly 20% per year for the last 10 years and we're actively looking for people that want to be part of our special growth story."

Shelton Capital Management offers a wide selection of specialized mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Investment solutions include fixed income and option overlay strategies, international and sustainable investments, as well as diversified mutual fund offerings across a broad spectrum of asset classes. Several funds received an Overall Morningstar Rating of 4 or 5 stars based on risked adjusted returns, as of 8/31/2021, including:

Overall Morningstar Rating of 5 Stars

  • Shelton International Select Equity Fund (SISEX), Foreign Large Blend Category - 683 Funds

  • Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Fund (NASDX), Large Growth Category - 1,128 Funds

  • Shelton Green Alpha Fund (NEXTX), Mid-Cap Growth Category - 548 Funds

Overall Morningstar Rating of 4 Stars

  • Shelton Equity Income Fund (EQTIX), Large Value Category - 1,148 Funds

  • Shelton S&P 500 Index Fund (SPFIX), Large Blend Category - 1,254 Funds

  • S&P SmallCap Index Fund (SMCIX), Small Blend Category - 603 Funds

About Shelton Capital Management
Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed seven transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton manages over $4 billion of assets as of 9/24/2021. For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com.

Important Information
It is possible to lose money by investing in a fund. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit www.sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management. The Shelton Green Alpha Fund is distributed by RFS Partners. Green Alpha Advisors is not affiliated with either RFS Partners or Shelton Capital Management.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

© 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. https://sheltonfunds.com/morningstar/

International investing may not be for everyone. The information contained in this document is given on a general basis without obligation and on the understanding that any person acting upon or in reliance on it, does so entirely at his or her own risk. Any projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or performance of countries, markets or companies are not necessarily indicative of, and may differ from, actual events or results. This information is intended to highlight issues and not to be comprehensive or to provide advice.

Investments in derivatives may be risker than other types of investments. They may be more sensitive to changes in economic or market conditions than other types of investments. Many derivatives create leverage, which could lead to greater volatility and losses that significantly exceed the original investment. Positions in equity options can reduce equity market risk, but can limit the opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of stocks in exchange for upfront cash as the time of selling the call option. Unusual market conditions or the lack of a ready market for any particular option at a specific time may reduce the effectiveness of option strategies and could result in losses.

Media Contact:
Morrison Shafroth
720-470-3653
mo.shafroth@shafroth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shelton-capital-management-surpasses-4-billion-aum-mark-301386681.html

SOURCE Shelton Capital Management

