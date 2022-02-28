U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +4.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0048 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9710
    -0.5890 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,670.31
    +4,906.05 (+12.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHEN
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results.

2021 Highlights

  • Revenue and earnings per share for continuing operations grew 11.1% and 433.3%, respectively.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations grew 17.8%

  • Added approximately 15,900 broadband data net additions driven by a record year for Glo Fiber net additions of 7,200 and record churn of 1.5% across all of our data products.

  • Glo Fiber homes and businesses passed grew by 46,500 or 162.4% to 75,000.

  • Expanded Glo Fiber franchise-approved passings to over 318,000 with the addition of 21 new franchise agreements and 175,000 target passings.

  • Verbally awarded grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (“VATI”) to expand our broadband network to 16,000 unserved homes.

  • Completed the sale of Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile for $1.94 billion in cash on July 1, 2021.

  • Distributed dividends totaling $940.3 million.

“2021 was a transformative year in the history of Shentel as we successfully divested our Wireless business and scaled our fiber-to-the-home platform that we expect will provide sustainable growth for the next several years,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We are off to a great start with our Fiber First growth strategy. Our fiber construction backlog has grown to over 255,000 passings, including our recent VATI grant award for 16,000 unserved homes. We are targeting a doubling of our Glo Fiber passings to 150,000 in 2022, passing more homes and businesses with fiber than our incumbent cable network by the end of 2023.”

Shentel's fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Consolidated Full Year 2021 Results

  • Revenue grew $24.5 million or 11.1% to $245.2 million driven by 11.6% growth in Broadband and 3.8% growth in Tower segments.

  • Net income from continuing operations in 2021 was $7.9 million, compared with $1.6 million in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share was $0.16 for 2021 compared with $0.03 in 2020. Our earnings from discontinued operations per diluted share grew 696.8% to $19.76 due to the sale of our Wireless segment during 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.8% to $65.7 million in 2021, primarily driven by a sharp 17.1% decline in corporate expenses due to cost reduction initiatives following the disposition of our wireless assets and operations, and growth of 4.5% and 3.2%, for the Broadband and Tower segments, respectively.

Broadband

  • Total Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") grew 15,873 or 15.9% in 2021 to 119,197. Glo Fiber Data RGUs grew 7,219 or 173.6% year-over-year to 11,377 driven by network expansion of 46,537 homes passed and churn of 1.1%. Incumbent Cable Data RGUs grew 7,278 to 106,345 driven by continued strong churn of 1.5%. Beam Data RGUs grew 1,376 to 1,475 driven by network expansion of 18,000 homes passed and 0.8% churn. Penetration for Incumbent Cable, Glo Fiber and Beam were 50%, 15% and 5%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

  • Broadband revenue grew $23.7 million or 11.6% to $228.1 million. Residential & SMB revenue increased approximately $22.5 million, or 14.5%, during 2021 primarily driven by 15.9% growth in data RGUs. Commercial Fiber revenue increased approximately $2.2 million during 2021 due to growth in circuits, $0.7 million amortized revenue reduction in 2020 and $0.5 million in non-recurring dark fiber sales-type leases in 2021. Rural Local Exchange Carrier (RLEC) & Other revenue decreased approximately $1.0 million, or 5.7%, compared with 2020 due primarily to a decline in residential DSL subscribers, lower switched access revenue and lower intercompany phone service. We expect RLEC revenue to continue to decline as subscribers migrate to faster speed data services provided by our dual-incumbent cable franchise in Shenandoah County, Virginia.

  • Broadband operating expenses increased approximately $33.8 million, or 20.4%, to $199.2 million in 2021, compared with 2020, primarily due to $7.4 million in higher compensation and advertising costs to support the expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam, $6.9 million in depreciation from growth in our broadband networks, $6.0 million in Beam impairment charges following the decision to cease network expansion, $5.8 million increase in maintenance due primarily to higher cable replacements costs, obsolete inventory charges and expensing of software development costs related to our current ERP system that we are replacing in 2022, $2.4 million increase in software development and service fees as we upgrade our operating support, customer relationship and enterprise resource systems, $1.7 million in higher programming fees and $0.9 million in restructuring charges related to the Wireless disposition.

  • Broadband net income in 2021 was $28.6 million, compared with $38.7 million in 2020.

  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 grew 4.5% to $83.7 million, compared with $80.1 million in 2020.

Tower

  • Total macro towers and tenants were 223 and 485, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 as compared with 223 and 427, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

  • Revenue increased approximately $0.6 million, or 3.8%, in 2021 to $17.7 million compared with 2020. This increase was due to a 13.6% increase in tenants, a 3.2% decline in average revenue per tenant and $0.9 million decline in lease application revenue.

  • Operating expenses increased approximately $0.5 million compared to the prior year period, due primarily to increases in ground lease rent expense, and expansion of our tower network team resulting in higher payroll costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional services.

  • Tower net income in 2021 was $9.0 million, compared with $8.8 million in 2020.

  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA grew 3.2% to $11.1 million, compared with $10.7 million in 2020.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

  • Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 7.7% to $62.6 million primarily due to growth of 9.4% in the Broadband segment, partially offset by a decline of 12.9% in the Tower segment.

  • Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, compared with income from continuing operations of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to $5.9 million in Beam impairment charges, $3.6 million increase in Broadband maintenance from higher cable replacement and obsolete inventory charges and $0.9 million decline in Tower lease application revenues.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $1.8 million or 11.3% to $13.8 million due to the above noted increase in Broadband maintenance charges and decline in Tower lease application revenues.

Broadband

  • Broadband revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew $5.1 million or 9.4% to $58.8 million compared with $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by $5.0 million or 12.2% increase in Residential and SMB revenue as a result of a 15.9% increase in broadband data RGUs and a $1.37 improvement for data ARPU. Commercial fiber grew 1.8% to $8.9 million from higher enterprise and backhaul connections. RLEC revenue declined 1.6% to $4.1 million due primarily to lower DSL subscribers and switched access revenue.

  • Broadband operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $57.8 million compared with $43.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to $5.9 million in Beam impairment charges following the decision to cease network expansion, $3.6 million increase in maintenance due primarily to higher cable replacements costs and obsolete inventory charges, $2.4 million in higher compensation and advertising costs to support the expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam, $1.7 million in depreciation from growth in our broadband networks.

  • Broadband net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, compared with $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 10.4% to $19.1 million, compared with $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Tower

  • Tower revenue declined $0.6 million or 12.9% to $4.0 million due to a $0.9 million non-recurring reduction in lease application fees partially offset by a 13.6% increase in tenants compared with the prior year period.

  • Tower net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.6 million, compared with $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 20.0% to $2.3 million, compared with $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other Information

  • Capital expenditures were $160.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $120.5 million in 2020. The $39.7 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber.

  • The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.07 per share, in the fourth quarter 2021.

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had liquidity of approximately $484.3 million, including $84.3 million of cash, $300 million of delayed draw term loans and a revolving line of credit of $100 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teleconference Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 8:00 A.M. (ET)
Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639

Password: 1640119

Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through March 26, 2022 by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service revenue and other

$

62,604

$

58,132

$

245,239

$

220,775

Operating expenses:

Cost of services

28,480

23,121

102,299

89,657

Selling, general and administrative

21,740

20,789

82,451

85,016

Restructuring expense

(94

)

1,727

Impairment expense

5,887

5,986

Depreciation and amortization

14,492

12,693

55,206

48,703

Total operating expenses

70,505

56,603

247,669

223,376

Operating income (loss)

(7,901

)

1,529

(2,430

)

(2,601

)

Other income, net

5,589

84

8,665

3,187

Income before income taxes

(2,312

)

1,613

6,235

586

Income tax expense (benefit)

825

74

(1,694

)

(990

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(3,137

)

1,539

7,929

1,576

Discontinued operations:

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(4,965

)

47,675

94,667

124,097

Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

9,503

896,235

Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax

4,538

47,675

990,902

124,097

Net income

1,401

49,214

998,831

125,673

Net income per share, basic and diluted:

Basic - Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.06

)

$

0.03

$

0.16

$

0.03

Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

0.09

$

0.96

$

19.81

$

2.49

Basic net income per share

$

0.03

$

0.99

$

19.97

$

2.52

Diluted - Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.06

)

$

0.03

$

0.16

$

0.03

Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

0.09

$

0.95

$

19.76

$

2.48

Diluted net income per share

$

0.03

$

0.98

$

19.92

$

2.51

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

50,046

49,922

50,026

49,901

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

50,046

50,010

50,149

50,024

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

84,344

$

195,397

Other current assets

82,023

77,915

Current assets held for sale

1,133,294

Total current assets

166,367

1,406,606

Investments

13,661

13,769

Property, plant and equipment, net

554,162

440,427

Intangible assets, net and Goodwill

89,831

106,759

Operating lease right-of-use assets

56,414

50,387

Deferred charges and other assets, net

10,298

6,448

Total assets

$

890,733

$

2,024,396

Current liabilities held for sale

$

452,202

Total current liabilities

67,290

$

755,859

Other liabilities

181,168

239,284

Total shareholders’ equity

642,275

577,051

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

890,733

$

2,024,396


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

998,831

$

125,673

Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax

990,902

124,097

Income from continuing operations

7,929

1,576

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

54,389

47,964

Amortization of intangible assets

817

739

Bad debt expense

1,028

1,220

Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized

3,408

5,907

Deferred income taxes

22,263

14,906

Restructuring expense

1,727

Impairment expense

5,986

Other adjustments

902

(978

)

Changes in assets and liabilities

(34,996

)

(17,975

)

Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations

63,453

53,359

Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations

(314,387

)

249,508

Net cash provided by operating activities

(250,934

)

302,867

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(160,101

)

(120,450

)

Cash disbursed for acquisitions

(1,890

)

Cash disbursed for FCC spectrum licenses

(16,118

)

Proceeds from sale of assets and other

366

370

Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations

(159,735

)

(138,088

)

Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations

1,944,089

(17,500

)

Net cash used in investing activities

1,784,354

(155,588

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested

(940,256

)

(16,424

)

Taxes paid for equity award issuances

(1,627

)

(2,217

)

Other

(2,034

)

(769

)

Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations

(943,917

)

(19,410

)

Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations

(700,556

)

(34,123

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,644,473

)

(53,533

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(111,053

)

93,746

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

195,397

101,651

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

84,344

$

195,397

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, other expense, net, interest income, interest expense, provision for income taxes, stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Year Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

Net income (loss)

$

28,571

$

9,016

$

(29,658

)

$

7,929

Depreciation and amortization

47,937

2,053

5,216

55,206

Other expense (income), net

261

(8,926

)

(8,665

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,694

)

(1,694

)

EBITDA

76,769

11,069

(35,062

)

52,776

Stock-based compensation

3,408

3,408

Restructuring charges and transaction related fees

924

6

2,626

3,556

Impairment expense

5,986

5,986

Adjusted EBITDA

$

83,679

$

11,075

$

(29,028

)

$

65,726


Year Ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

Net income (loss)

$

38,749

$

8,823

$

(45,996

)

$

1,576

Depreciation and amortization

41,076

1,906

5,721

48,703

Other expense (income), net

158

(3,345

)

(3,187

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(990

)

(990

)

EBITDA

79,983

10,729

(44,610

)

46,102

Stock-based compensation

5,907

5,907

Restructuring charges and transaction related fees

101

3,679

3,780

Adjusted EBITDA

$

80,084

$

10,729

$

(35,024

)

$

55,789


Quarter ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

Net income (loss)

$

897

$

1,643

$

(5,677

)

$

(3,137

)

Depreciation and amortization

12,289

655

1,548

14,492

Other expense (income), net

70

(1

)

(5,658

)

(5,589

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

825

825

EBITDA

13,256

2,297

(8,962

)

6,591

Stock-based compensation

1,455

1,455

Restructuring charges and transaction related fees

(87

)

(87

)

Impairment expense

5,887

5,887

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,143

$

2,297

$

(7,594

)

$

13,846


Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

Net income (loss)

$

10,586

$

2,378

$

(11,425

)

$

1,539

Depreciation and amortization

10,628

492

1,573

12,693

Other expense (income), net

40

(124

)

(84

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

74

74

EBITDA

21,254

2,870

(9,902

)

14,222

Stock-based compensation

602

602

Restructuring charges and transaction related fees

101

677

778

Adjusted EBITDA

$

21,355

$

2,870

$

(8,623

)

$

15,602

Segment Results

Year ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

External revenue

Residential & SMB

$

177,530

$

$

$

177,530

Commercial Fiber

30,842

30,842

RLEC & Other

15,249

15,249

Tower lease

12,393

12,393

Service revenue and other

223,621

12,393

236,014

Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations

4,459

5,311

(545

)

9,225

Total revenue

228,080

17,704

(545

)

245,239

Operating expenses

Cost of services

97,283

5,438

(422

)

102,299

Selling, general and administrative

47,840

1,197

33,414

82,451

Restructuring expense

202

1,525

1,727

Impairment expense

5,986

5,986

Depreciation and amortization

47,937

2,053

5,216

55,206

Total operating expenses

199,248

8,688

39,733

247,669

Operating income (loss)

$

28,832

$

9,016

$

(40,278

)

$

(2,430

)


Year ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

External revenue

Residential & SMB

$

154,956

$

$

$

154,956

Commercial Fiber

24,431

24,431

RLEC & Other

15,971

15,971

Tower lease

7,402

7,402

Service revenue and other

195,358

7,402

202,760

Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations

8,989

9,653

(627

)

18,015

Total revenue

204,347

17,055

(627

)

220,775

Operating expenses

Cost of services

84,893

4,896

(132

)

89,657

Selling, general and administrative

39,472

1,430

44,114

85,016

Depreciation and amortization

41,076

1,906

5,721

48,703

Total operating expenses

165,441

8,232

49,703

223,376

Operating income (loss)

$

38,906

$

8,823

$

(50,330

)

$

(2,601

)


Quarter ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

External revenue

Residential & SMB

$

45,828

$

$

$

45,828

Commercial Fiber

8,867

8,867

RLEC & Other

4,041

4,041

Tower lease

3,868

3,868

Service revenue and other

58,736

3,868

62,604

Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations

50

108

(158

)

Total revenue

58,786

3,976

(158

)

62,604

Operating expenses

Cost of services

27,233

1,368

(121

)

28,480

Selling, general and administrative

12,411

311

9,018

21,740

Restructuring expense

(1

)

(93

)

(94

)

Impairment expense

5,887

5,887

Depreciation and amortization

12,289

655

1,548

14,492

Total operating expenses

57,819

2,334

10,352

70,505

Operating income (loss)

$

967

$

1,642

$

(10,510

)

$

(7,901

)


Quarter ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)

Broadband

Tower

Corporate & Eliminations

Consolidated

External revenue

Residential & SMB

$

40,786

$

$

$

40,786

Commercial Fiber

6,669

6,669

RLEC & Other

4,091

4,091

Tower lease

1,912

1,912

Service revenue and other

51,546

1,912

53,458

Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations

2,171

2,653

(150

)

4,674

Total revenue

53,717

4,565

(150

)

58,132

Operating expenses

Cost of services

21,952

1,359

(190

)

23,121

Selling, general and administrative

10,512

335

9,942

20,789

Depreciation and amortization

10,628

492

1,573

12,693

Total operating expenses

43,092

2,186

11,325

56,603

Operating income (loss)

$

10,625

$

2,379

$

(11,475

)

$

1,529

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Broadband homes passed (1)

313,976

246,790

Incumbent Cable

211,120

208,691

Glo Fiber

75,189

28,652

Beam

27,667

9,447

Broadband customer relationships (2)

123,560

109,458

Residential & SMB RGUs:

Broadband Data

119,197

102,812

Incumbent Cable

106,345

98,555

Glo Fiber

11,377

4,158

Beam

1,475

99

Video

49,945

52,817

Voice

34,513

32,646

Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)

203,655

188,275

Residential & SMB Penetration (3)

Broadband Data

38.0

%

41.7

%

Incumbent Cable

50.4

%

47.2

%

Glo Fiber

15.1

%

14.5

%

Beam

5.3

%

1.0

%

Video

15.9

%

21.4

%

Voice

12.8

%

14.8

%

Fiber route miles

7,392

6,794

Total fiber miles (5)

518,467

394,316


________________________________________

(1)

Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2)

Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.

(3)

Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.

(4)

Average Revenue Per Data RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average data RGUs / 12 months

(5)

Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Residential and SMB Revenue:

Broadband Data

$

28,030

$

23,618

$

105,141

$

86,715

Incumbent Cable

25,427

22,787

97,848

85,127

Glo Fiber

2,314

819

6,586

1,576

Beam

289

12

707

12

Video

15,202

14,840

61,856

59,422

Voice

2,932

2,912

11,692

11,441

Discounts and adjustments

(336

)

(524

)

(1,159

)

(2,561

)

Total Revenue

$

45,828

$

40,846

$

177,530

$

155,017

Average RGUs:

Broadband Data

117,606

100,826

111,442

92,730

Incumbent Cable

105,907

97,210

103,216

90,983

Glo Fiber

10,370

3,534

7,415

1,665

Beam

1,329

82

811

82

Video

50,400

53,410

51,368

53,150

Voice

34,561

33,310

34,068

32,381

ARPU:

Broadband Data

$

79.45

$

78.08

$

78.62

$

77.93

Incumbent Cable

$

80.03

$

78.14

$

79.00

$

77.97

Glo Fiber

$

74.38

$

77.25

$

74.02

$

78.90

Beam

$

72.49

$

73.17

$

72.65

$

73.17

Video

$

100.54

$

92.62

$

100.35

$

93.17

Voice

$

28.28

$

29.14

$

28.60

$

29.44

Tower Operating Statistics

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Macro tower sites

223

223

Tenants (1)

485

427

Average tenants per tower

2.1

1.8


________________________________________

(1)

Includes 47 and 221 tenants for our Wireless operations, (reported as a discontinued operation), as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Putin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock a

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Here's Why Citigroup Stock Is Falling on Monday

    Citigroup reported on Monday that it had $5.4 billion in exposure to Russian assets as of the end of December, and warned that it could potentially take a hit as nations around the world impose financial sanctions on that country and its banks in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Including indirect exposures, Citigroup has nearly $10 billion in total Russian exposure. This is more Russian exposure than most other U.S. banks have.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’The VanEck Russia

  • Lordstown stock falls on plans to produce just 3,000 vehicles through 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Shares of First Horizon Are Surging Today

    Shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) had jumped nearly 30% as of 10:58 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it will be acquired by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). TD Bank will acquire First Horizon, a regional bank in the southeastern U.S with roughly $89 billion of assets, for $13.4 billion in cash, or $25 per share. The acquisition will grow TD Bank's U.S. operations to $614 billion in total assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. It will provide immediate scale to TD in Louisiana and Tennessee while filling in holes in the bank's existing footprint in Florida and the Carolinas.

  • Ambarella Stock Falls As Chipmaker Delivers Mixed Fourth-Quarter Report

    Ambarella late Monday edged above expectations for earnings in its fiscal fourth quarter while sales matched views.