Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results.



2021 Highlights

Revenue and earnings per share for continuing operations grew 11.1% and 433.3%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations grew 17.8%

Added approximately 15,900 broadband data net additions driven by a record year for Glo Fiber net additions of 7,200 and record churn of 1.5% across all of our data products.

Glo Fiber homes and businesses passed grew by 46,500 or 162.4% to 75,000.

Expanded Glo Fiber franchise-approved passings to over 318,000 with the addition of 21 new franchise agreements and 175,000 target passings.

Verbally awarded grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (“VATI”) to expand our broadband network to 16,000 unserved homes.

Completed the sale of Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile for $1.94 billion in cash on July 1, 2021.

Distributed dividends totaling $940.3 million.

“2021 was a transformative year in the history of Shentel as we successfully divested our Wireless business and scaled our fiber-to-the-home platform that we expect will provide sustainable growth for the next several years,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We are off to a great start with our Fiber First growth strategy. Our fiber construction backlog has grown to over 255,000 passings, including our recent VATI grant award for 16,000 unserved homes. We are targeting a doubling of our Glo Fiber passings to 150,000 in 2022, passing more homes and businesses with fiber than our incumbent cable network by the end of 2023.”

Shentel's fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ .

Consolidated Full Year 2021 Results

Revenue grew $24.5 million or 11.1% to $245.2 million driven by 11.6% growth in Broadband and 3.8% growth in Tower segments.

Story continues

Net income from continuing operations in 2021 was $7.9 million, compared with $1.6 million in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share was $0.16 for 2021 compared with $0.03 in 2020. Our earnings from discontinued operations per diluted share grew 696.8% to $19.76 due to the sale of our Wireless segment during 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.8% to $65.7 million in 2021, primarily driven by a sharp 17.1% decline in corporate expenses due to cost reduction initiatives following the disposition of our wireless assets and operations, and growth of 4.5% and 3.2%, for the Broadband and Tower segments, respectively.

Broadband

Total Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") grew 15,873 or 15.9% in 2021 to 119,197. Glo Fiber Data RGUs grew 7,219 or 173.6% year-over-year to 11,377 driven by network expansion of 46,537 homes passed and churn of 1.1%. Incumbent Cable Data RGUs grew 7,278 to 106,345 driven by continued strong churn of 1.5%. Beam Data RGUs grew 1,376 to 1,475 driven by network expansion of 18,000 homes passed and 0.8% churn. Penetration for Incumbent Cable, Glo Fiber and Beam were 50%, 15% and 5%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

Broadband revenue grew $23.7 million or 11.6% to $228.1 million. Residential & SMB revenue increased approximately $22.5 million, or 14.5%, during 2021 primarily driven by 15.9% growth in data RGUs. Commercial Fiber revenue increased approximately $2.2 million during 2021 due to growth in circuits, $0.7 million amortized revenue reduction in 2020 and $0.5 million in non-recurring dark fiber sales-type leases in 2021. Rural Local Exchange Carrier (RLEC) & Other revenue decreased approximately $1.0 million, or 5.7%, compared with 2020 due primarily to a decline in residential DSL subscribers, lower switched access revenue and lower intercompany phone service. We expect RLEC revenue to continue to decline as subscribers migrate to faster speed data services provided by our dual-incumbent cable franchise in Shenandoah County, Virginia.

Broadband operating expenses increased approximately $33.8 million, or 20.4%, to $199.2 million in 2021, compared with 2020, primarily due to $7.4 million in higher compensation and advertising costs to support the expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam, $6.9 million in depreciation from growth in our broadband networks, $6.0 million in Beam impairment charges following the decision to cease network expansion, $5.8 million increase in maintenance due primarily to higher cable replacements costs, obsolete inventory charges and expensing of software development costs related to our current ERP system that we are replacing in 2022, $2.4 million increase in software development and service fees as we upgrade our operating support, customer relationship and enterprise resource systems, $1.7 million in higher programming fees and $0.9 million in restructuring charges related to the Wireless disposition.

Broadband net income in 2021 was $28.6 million, compared with $38.7 million in 2020.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 grew 4.5% to $83.7 million, compared with $80.1 million in 2020.

Tower

Total macro towers and tenants were 223 and 485, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 as compared with 223 and 427, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

Revenue increased approximately $0.6 million, or 3.8%, in 2021 to $17.7 million compared with 2020. This increase was due to a 13.6% increase in tenants, a 3.2% decline in average revenue per tenant and $0.9 million decline in lease application revenue.

Operating expenses increased approximately $0.5 million compared to the prior year period, due primarily to increases in ground lease rent expense, and expansion of our tower network team resulting in higher payroll costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional services.

Tower net income in 2021 was $9.0 million, compared with $8.8 million in 2020.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA grew 3.2% to $11.1 million, compared with $10.7 million in 2020.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 7.7% to $62.6 million primarily due to growth of 9.4% in the Broadband segment, partially offset by a decline of 12.9% in the Tower segment.

Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, compared with income from continuing operations of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to $5.9 million in Beam impairment charges, $3.6 million increase in Broadband maintenance from higher cable replacement and obsolete inventory charges and $0.9 million decline in Tower lease application revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $1.8 million or 11.3% to $13.8 million due to the above noted increase in Broadband maintenance charges and decline in Tower lease application revenues.

Broadband

Broadband revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew $5.1 million or 9.4% to $58.8 million compared with $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by $5.0 million or 12.2% increase in Residential and SMB revenue as a result of a 15.9% increase in broadband data RGUs and a $1.37 improvement for data ARPU. Commercial fiber grew 1.8% to $8.9 million from higher enterprise and backhaul connections. RLEC revenue declined 1.6% to $4.1 million due primarily to lower DSL subscribers and switched access revenue.

Broadband operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $57.8 million compared with $43.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to $5.9 million in Beam impairment charges following the decision to cease network expansion, $3.6 million increase in maintenance due primarily to higher cable replacements costs and obsolete inventory charges, $2.4 million in higher compensation and advertising costs to support the expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam, $1.7 million in depreciation from growth in our broadband networks.

Broadband net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, compared with $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 10.4% to $19.1 million, compared with $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Tower

Tower revenue declined $0.6 million or 12.9% to $4.0 million due to a $0.9 million non-recurring reduction in lease application fees partially offset by a 13.6% increase in tenants compared with the prior year period.

Tower net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.6 million, compared with $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 20.0% to $2.3 million, compared with $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $160.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $120.5 million in 2020. The $39.7 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber.

The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.07 per share, in the fourth quarter 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had liquidity of approximately $484.3 million, including $84.3 million of cash, $300 million of delayed draw term loans and a revolving line of credit of $100 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teleconference Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 A.M. (ET)

Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639

Password: 1640119

Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through March 26, 2022 by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service revenue and other $ 62,604 $ 58,132 $ 245,239 $ 220,775 Operating expenses: Cost of services 28,480 23,121 102,299 89,657 Selling, general and administrative 21,740 20,789 82,451 85,016 Restructuring expense (94 ) — 1,727 — Impairment expense 5,887 — 5,986 — Depreciation and amortization 14,492 12,693 55,206 48,703 Total operating expenses 70,505 56,603 247,669 223,376 Operating income (loss) (7,901 ) 1,529 (2,430 ) (2,601 ) Other income, net 5,589 84 8,665 3,187 Income before income taxes (2,312 ) 1,613 6,235 586 Income tax expense (benefit) 825 74 (1,694 ) (990 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (3,137 ) 1,539 7,929 1,576 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (4,965 ) 47,675 94,667 124,097 Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 9,503 — 896,235 — Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax 4,538 47,675 990,902 124,097 Net income 1,401 49,214 998,831 125,673 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.09 $ 0.96 $ 19.81 $ 2.49 Basic net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.99 $ 19.97 $ 2.52 Diluted - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.09 $ 0.95 $ 19.76 $ 2.48 Diluted net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.98 $ 19.92 $ 2.51 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,046 49,922 50,026 49,901 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,046 50,010 50,149 50,024

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,344 $ 195,397 Other current assets 82,023 77,915 Current assets held for sale — 1,133,294 Total current assets 166,367 1,406,606 Investments 13,661 13,769 Property, plant and equipment, net 554,162 440,427 Intangible assets, net and Goodwill 89,831 106,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,414 50,387 Deferred charges and other assets, net 10,298 6,448 Total assets $ 890,733 $ 2,024,396 Current liabilities held for sale — $ 452,202 Total current liabilities 67,290 $ 755,859 Other liabilities 181,168 239,284 Total shareholders’ equity 642,275 577,051 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 890,733 $ 2,024,396





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 998,831 $ 125,673 Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax 990,902 124,097 Income from continuing operations 7,929 1,576 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 54,389 47,964 Amortization of intangible assets 817 739 Bad debt expense 1,028 1,220 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 3,408 5,907 Deferred income taxes 22,263 14,906 Restructuring expense 1,727 — Impairment expense 5,986 — Other adjustments 902 (978 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (34,996 ) (17,975 ) Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations 63,453 53,359 Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations (314,387 ) 249,508 Net cash provided by operating activities (250,934 ) 302,867 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (160,101 ) (120,450 ) Cash disbursed for acquisitions — (1,890 ) Cash disbursed for FCC spectrum licenses — (16,118 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 366 370 Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (159,735 ) (138,088 ) Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations 1,944,089 (17,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities 1,784,354 (155,588 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested (940,256 ) (16,424 ) Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,627 ) (2,217 ) Other (2,034 ) (769 ) Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations (943,917 ) (19,410 ) Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations (700,556 ) (34,123 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,644,473 ) (53,533 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (111,053 ) 93,746 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 195,397 101,651 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 84,344 $ 195,397

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, other expense, net, interest income, interest expense, provision for income taxes, stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 28,571 $ 9,016 $ (29,658 ) $ 7,929 Depreciation and amortization 47,937 2,053 5,216 55,206 Other expense (income), net 261 — (8,926 ) (8,665 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — (1,694 ) (1,694 ) EBITDA 76,769 11,069 (35,062 ) 52,776 Stock-based compensation — — 3,408 3,408 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 924 6 2,626 3,556 Impairment expense 5,986 — — 5,986 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,679 $ 11,075 $ (29,028 ) $ 65,726





Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 38,749 $ 8,823 $ (45,996 ) $ 1,576 Depreciation and amortization 41,076 1,906 5,721 48,703 Other expense (income), net 158 — (3,345 ) (3,187 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — (990 ) (990 ) EBITDA 79,983 10,729 (44,610 ) 46,102 Stock-based compensation — — 5,907 5,907 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 101 — 3,679 3,780 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,084 $ 10,729 $ (35,024 ) $ 55,789





Quarter ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 897 $ 1,643 $ (5,677 ) $ (3,137 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,289 655 1,548 14,492 Other expense (income), net 70 (1 ) (5,658 ) (5,589 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — 825 825 EBITDA 13,256 2,297 (8,962 ) 6,591 Stock-based compensation — — 1,455 1,455 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees — — (87 ) (87 ) Impairment expense 5,887 — — 5,887 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,143 $ 2,297 $ (7,594 ) $ 13,846





Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 10,586 $ 2,378 $ (11,425 ) $ 1,539 Depreciation and amortization 10,628 492 1,573 12,693 Other expense (income), net 40 — (124 ) (84 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — 74 74 EBITDA 21,254 2,870 (9,902 ) 14,222 Stock-based compensation — — 602 602 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 101 — 677 778 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,355 $ 2,870 $ (8,623 ) $ 15,602

Segment Results

Year ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 177,530 $ — $ — $ 177,530 Commercial Fiber 30,842 — — 30,842 RLEC & Other 15,249 — — 15,249 Tower lease — 12,393 — 12,393 Service revenue and other 223,621 12,393 — 236,014 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 4,459 5,311 (545 ) 9,225 Total revenue 228,080 17,704 (545 ) 245,239 Operating expenses Cost of services 97,283 5,438 (422 ) 102,299 Selling, general and administrative 47,840 1,197 33,414 82,451 Restructuring expense 202 — 1,525 1,727 Impairment expense 5,986 — — 5,986 Depreciation and amortization 47,937 2,053 5,216 55,206 Total operating expenses 199,248 8,688 39,733 247,669 Operating income (loss) $ 28,832 $ 9,016 $ (40,278 ) $ (2,430 )





Year ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 154,956 $ — $ — $ 154,956 Commercial Fiber 24,431 — — 24,431 RLEC & Other 15,971 — — 15,971 Tower lease — 7,402 — 7,402 Service revenue and other 195,358 7,402 — 202,760 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 8,989 9,653 (627 ) 18,015 Total revenue 204,347 17,055 (627 ) 220,775 Operating expenses Cost of services 84,893 4,896 (132 ) 89,657 Selling, general and administrative 39,472 1,430 44,114 85,016 Depreciation and amortization 41,076 1,906 5,721 48,703 Total operating expenses 165,441 8,232 49,703 223,376 Operating income (loss) $ 38,906 $ 8,823 $ (50,330 ) $ (2,601 )





Quarter ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 45,828 $ — $ — $ 45,828 Commercial Fiber 8,867 — — 8,867 RLEC & Other 4,041 — — 4,041 Tower lease — 3,868 — 3,868 Service revenue and other 58,736 3,868 — 62,604 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 50 108 (158 ) — Total revenue 58,786 3,976 (158 ) 62,604 Operating expenses Cost of services 27,233 1,368 (121 ) 28,480 Selling, general and administrative 12,411 311 9,018 21,740 Restructuring expense (1 ) — (93 ) (94 ) Impairment expense 5,887 — — 5,887 Depreciation and amortization 12,289 655 1,548 14,492 Total operating expenses 57,819 2,334 10,352 70,505 Operating income (loss) $ 967 $ 1,642 $ (10,510 ) $ (7,901 )





Quarter ended December 31, 2020

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 40,786 $ — $ — $ 40,786 Commercial Fiber 6,669 — — 6,669 RLEC & Other 4,091 — — 4,091 Tower lease — 1,912 — 1,912 Service revenue and other 51,546 1,912 — 53,458 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,171 2,653 (150 ) 4,674 Total revenue 53,717 4,565 (150 ) 58,132 Operating expenses Cost of services 21,952 1,359 (190 ) 23,121 Selling, general and administrative 10,512 335 9,942 20,789 Depreciation and amortization 10,628 492 1,573 12,693 Total operating expenses 43,092 2,186 11,325 56,603 Operating income (loss) $ 10,625 $ 2,379 $ (11,475 ) $ 1,529

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Broadband homes passed (1) 313,976 246,790 Incumbent Cable 211,120 208,691 Glo Fiber 75,189 28,652 Beam 27,667 9,447 Broadband customer relationships (2) 123,560 109,458 Residential & SMB RGUs: Broadband Data 119,197 102,812 Incumbent Cable 106,345 98,555 Glo Fiber 11,377 4,158 Beam 1,475 99 Video 49,945 52,817 Voice 34,513 32,646 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 203,655 188,275 Residential & SMB Penetration (3) Broadband Data 38.0 % 41.7 % Incumbent Cable 50.4 % 47.2 % Glo Fiber 15.1 % 14.5 % Beam 5.3 % 1.0 % Video 15.9 % 21.4 % Voice 12.8 % 14.8 % Fiber route miles 7,392 6,794 Total fiber miles (5) 518,467 394,316





________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed will vary among video, broadband data and voice services. (2) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services. (3) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate. (4) Average Revenue Per Data RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average data RGUs / 12 months (5) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband Data $ 28,030 $ 23,618 $ 105,141 $ 86,715 Incumbent Cable 25,427 22,787 97,848 85,127 Glo Fiber 2,314 819 6,586 1,576 Beam 289 12 707 12 Video 15,202 14,840 61,856 59,422 Voice 2,932 2,912 11,692 11,441 Discounts and adjustments (336 ) (524 ) (1,159 ) (2,561 ) Total Revenue $ 45,828 $ 40,846 $ 177,530 $ 155,017 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 117,606 100,826 111,442 92,730 Incumbent Cable 105,907 97,210 103,216 90,983 Glo Fiber 10,370 3,534 7,415 1,665 Beam 1,329 82 811 82 Video 50,400 53,410 51,368 53,150 Voice 34,561 33,310 34,068 32,381 ARPU: Broadband Data $ 79.45 $ 78.08 $ 78.62 $ 77.93 Incumbent Cable $ 80.03 $ 78.14 $ 79.00 $ 77.97 Glo Fiber $ 74.38 $ 77.25 $ 74.02 $ 78.90 Beam $ 72.49 $ 73.17 $ 72.65 $ 73.17 Video $ 100.54 $ 92.62 $ 100.35 $ 93.17 Voice $ 28.28 $ 29.14 $ 28.60 $ 29.44

Tower Operating Statistics

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Macro tower sites 223 223 Tenants (1) 485 427 Average tenants per tower 2.1 1.8





________________________________________

(1) Includes 47 and 221 tenants for our Wireless operations, (reported as a discontinued operation), as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



