Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

EDINBURG, Va., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) today announced that Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, and Ed McKay, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Hotel on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168


