'A shenanigan': Residents, county staff blast RaceTrac's move to build at U.S. 441/CR 329

A developer wants to build a RaceTrac at the southwest corner of U.S. 441 and County Road 329.

RaceTrac wants to build a service station/convenience store/truck stop at the southwest corner of U.S. 441 North and County Road 329, just south of the U.S. 441/U.S. 301 split.

Here's what we know:

Who started this process?

Atlanta-based Del Lago Ventures Inc. has filed a rezoning application with Marion County government. Del Lago is a subsidiary of RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. The land is owned by Jerry and Karen Cauthen of Sparr, but Del Lago has expressed a desire to purchase it, according to a letter on file with Marion County government staff.

What does the company want?

It has asked to change approximately 11.06 of the 38.62 acres from General Agriculture (A-1) to Rural Commercial (RC-1) so that a RaceTrac can be built.

Who decides on the requested zoning change?

The Marion County Planning & Zoning Commission will consider the case Monday (Nov. 27) and make a recommendation to the County Commission, which has the final say. The Planning & Zoning meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in commission chambers at the McPherson Governmental Complex, 601 SE 25th Ave., Ocala.

County staff, citing multiple concerns about compatibility, safety and more, has recommended denial of the petition.

Environmental and compatibility concerns

According to a report from county staff, the land in question, which is currently undeveloped, is inside the Farmland Preservation Area, Silver Springs Primary Springs Protection Zone and Silver Springs Secondary Protection Zone.

"This parcel is firmly within the Farmland Preservation Area, and is surrounded by similar rural and agricultural properties," county staff wrote. "Marion County has specifically endeavored to protect rural and agricultural areas in our community."

The Circle K on the southeast corner has three pumps and a small convenience store. The Sunoco on the northeast corner has two pumps and a small store. Both businesses have been operating for decades and began before Marion County adopted its comprehensive plan.

The proposed RaceTrac would have eight pumps, servicing a maximum of 16 vehicles at a time, as well as five refueling lanes for servicing semitractor-trailers, according to the staff report. The accompanying convenience store would measure 6,000 square feet.

"Based on the above exploration of the county’s mission to protect the exact land uses of this parcel and the surrounding area from premature urbanization and uses incompatible with rural and agricultural uses, especially in light of the two existing smaller gas stations at this same intersection, which are already supporting this area with this exact use, and the heightened controls on development of properties like this within the Farmland Preservation Area, the proposed rezoning application is incompatible with the existing and future surrounding land uses," staff wrote.

Multiple traffic safety concerns

Staff notes that there is a large hill just south of the intersection that impedes northbound drivers' ability to see if vehicles are backed up at the intersection.

"From September 8, 2018, to September 14, 2023 (roughly 5 years), there have been 268 crashes within a ½ mile of this intersection," the staff report says. "Of those 268 crashes, 100 resulted in injury, 8 resulted in serious injury, and there was 1 fatality. Also worth noting, is that of those 268 crashes, only 1 was alcohol-related."

And the junction known as "the split" — where U.S. 441 and U.S. 301 split — "has been recognized by the Florida Department of Transportation as having a deficient divergent-convergent design," staff writes. "This intersection has been of significant concern due to the high frequency of crashes."

The report continues: "Staff’s position is that the potential negative development at this location could potentially create additional impediment to freight traffic on the corridor. Further, N US Hwy 301 is recognized as an at-grade corridor for the FDOT’s Strategic Intramodal System, therefore maintaining freight traffic is of the utmost importance, and the risk presented by creating more points of conflict at an already impacted area severely outweighs the benefits provided by the addition of the proposed project."

Utility concerns

Staff notes that the land sits outside the Urban Growth Boundary and is outside the current service area of Marion County Utilities. As a result, for water and sewer service, the Florida Department of Health's involvement would be needed.

"In summation, staff finds that the impacts on the surrounding roadways and lack of available centralized water and sewer infrastructure are significant enough concerns that the proposed zoning change will adversely affect the public interest," the report says.

Future considerations

Staff notes that a zoning change would apply to the land in question, not to the RaceTrac project specifically.

"This means that should this rezoning application be approved, all permitted uses would be allowed at the maximum development of 0.30 Floor Area Ratio," the report says. "At 11 acres, the maximum development is 143,748 GSF of commercial development. This could be several gas stations, restaurants, offices, and more as allowed in the RC-1 zoning classification."

Community opposition

Bernie Little, who owns land in the Farmland Preservation Area and is president of Horse Farms Forever, wrote a letter to county staff strongly objecting to the proposed zoning change.

"A truck stop does not preserve, protect, support, and enhance the rural, equestrian, and farmland character of the Farmland Preservation Area as required for any zoning change in the Farmland Preservation Area, and no amount of fancy talk can make it," he wrote. He later called RaceTrac's move "a shenanigan."

The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners' Association and many residents also sent the county letters in opposition to the request for zoning change.

Look to the west

County staff said a more suitable location would be less than 3 miles west, at an existing Rural Activity Center on CR 329. There is plenty of room there, the report says.

There is no indication of a market need for a third gas station at the CR 329/U.S. 441 intersection, the report says. Rather, the proposed use would be a textbook example of urban sprawl, which Florida statute defines as “a development pattern characterized by low density, automobile-dependent development with either a single use or multiple uses that are not functionally related, requiring the extension of public facilities and services in an inefficient manner, and failing to provide a clear separation between urban and rural uses.”

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: RaceTrac faces massive opposition; wants to build at U.S. 441/CR 329